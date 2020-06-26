Lena Waithe's 'Twenties' Renewed for Season 2 on BET

The comedy series enjoyed strong reviews and solid ratings numbers in its first run in the spring.

BET is doubling down on Lena Waithe's comedy series Twenties.

The ViacomCBS cable network has picked up a second season of the semi-autobiographical show, which Waithe created and executive produces. The renewal follows strong critical praise and solid ratings performance for its first season in March and April.

The series stars Jonica T. Gibbs as Hattie, a queer Black girl pursuing her dreams of being a screenwriter alongside her two best friends, Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham). While they live separate lives, they lean on one another for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.

"It took a long time to get this show on the air, but it was absolutely worth the wait," said Waithe. "I needed THIS phenomenal cast and crew to make it happen. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with this amazing group of people and our incredible viewers."

Added BET president Scott Mills, "The first season of Twenties, led by the incredible Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a joy to watch in every sense. BET has always been about empowering and elevating black stories and we’re so excited to see where Lena Waithe and [showrunner] Susan Fales-Hill’s remarkable vision takes us in the second season."

Twenties is the top-rated new comedy of the season among African Americans in the key 18-49 demographic. It also earned critical acclaim, with The Hollywood Reporter's Inkoo Kang calling it "playful [and] immediately winsome." The first season will re-air on Showtime starting July 6 as part of an FYC partnership in the run-up to the Emmy nominations.

Waithe and Fales-Hill (A Different World) executive produce with Rishi Rajani, Andrew Coles, and Justin Tipping, who directed the pilot episode.

Twenties is part of a lineup of scripted series on BET that also includes Boomerang (which Waithe also exec produces), Tyler Perry's The Oval and Sistas, Games People Play, American Soul and anthology Tales.