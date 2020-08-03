Leonardo DiCaprio Inks Overall Film, TV Deal With Apple

His Appian Way banner already has feature 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and series 'Shining Girls' in the works with the tech giant.

Leonardo DiCaprio is expanding his relationship with Apple.

The actor-producer's Appian Way banner has inked a first-look film and TV deal with the tech giant. Under the pact, the production company he runs alongside Jennifer Davisson will develop new TV series and films for Apple.

Appian Way previously had a three-year film deal with Paramount Pictures and, before that, was housed at Warner Bros. On the TV side, DiCaprio's company had not had a pact before this one.

The agreement extends Appian Way's relationship with Apple beyond feature Killers of the Flower Moon and TV series Shining Girls. Apple paid $200 million for Flower Moon — which reunites star DiCaprio with director Martin Scorsese — in May after Paramount balked at the dark period piece's budget. As THR's Kim Masters reported, Apple covered the sizable price tag and will stream the movie, while Paramount will distribute the feature theatrically worldwide.

On the TV side, thriller Shining Girls stars The Handmaid's Tale Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss and is produced by Appian Way and MRC Television. Apple landed rights to Shining Girls last year after a competitive bidding process. The project has quietly been in development since with DiCaprio and Moss attached to star. (MRC Television is a division of MRC, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.)

Appian Way's credits include National Geographic's The Right Stuff, Grant, The Revenant, The Wolf of Wall Stret, The Aviator, Shutter Island, The Ides of March and docs Virunga, Cowsiracy, Sea of Shadows, Ice on Fire as well as And We Go Green.

Appian Way is the latest overall deal for Apple and joins a roster of producing talent including Idris Elba, Ridley Scott, A24, Imagine Documentaries, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.