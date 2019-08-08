Leslie Jones to Headline Netflix Stand-Up Special

The comedy special will be filmed in Washington D.C. and will launch globally in 2020.

Leslie Jones is ready to bring the funny to Netflix.

While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the Saturday Night Live comedian announced that she will host a stand-up special for Netflix, set to launch in 2020.

The stand-up special from Jesse Collins Entertainment will be an hour-long with Jones delivering her witty comedy and energy onstage.

"I am doing a Netflix special," Jones excitedly announced to Kimmel. "So ya'll finally get to see what I really do."

She went on to explain that despite being an actress, she considers stand-up her main profession. "I mean it's great to be an actress but I'm actually a stand-up, hardcore. That's what pay the bills."

Jones also announced that she will be performing the stand-up in Washington D.C. on Sept. 10 because "D.C. got one of the best comic crowds."

After Kimmel inquired whether President Donald Trump would be in attendance, Jones quickly answered "Hell no!" "I hope you show up so I can talk bad about your ass! Don't you show up. You are banned from the show. You are banned period. You are banned from my life. "

Jones also shared that as of right now there is no title for her special yet. "I'm playing with titles because the material is so close to me. It's going to be so good!"

Jones' standup is another addition to the new stand-up specials Netflix has released from comedians including Wanda Sykes, Adam Devine, Whitney Cummings and, most recently, Aziz Ansari, who made his return after being accused of sexual misconduct last year.

Jones' stand-up special will launch globally on Netflix in 2020.