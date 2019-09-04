9:59am PT by Evan Real
Leslie Jones Bids Touching Farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'
It was revealed last week that Leslie Jones will not be returning for season 45 of NBC's Saturday Night Live. The comedian — who made her debut on the iconic late-night variety show in 2014 — took to Twitter on Tuesday to bid farewell to the job that made her a household name, while also sharing fond memories of working with SNL's cast and creator Lorne Michaels.
"Yes it's true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years," Jones wrote in a thread. "Lorne Michaels, you've changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back."
Jones accompanied her message with a video montage featuring herself dressed in costume as her innumerable SNL characters. She credited Michaels for helping her exit the series "a better performer."
The actress also thanked her co-stars for making the experience of being on the show all the more memorable. "I will miss holding it down with Kenan [Thompson] everyday, I will miss Cecily [Strong]'s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate [McKinnon]'s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin [Jost], you porcelain-skinned Ken doll," Jones continued. "I will miss all my cast mates!!"
Jones ended her post by sharing her gratitude for the support she's received from her fans — and shared that she is thrilled for what's to come post-SNL, which includes feature film projects and a Netflix comedy special. "Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon!" she wrote. "Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating."
See Jones' entire Twitter thread here.
Saturday Night Live returns to NBC on Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.
