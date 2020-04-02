Leslie Jordan Joins Mayim Bialik's Fox Comedy

The Emmy winner will play a co-worker of Bialik's in 'Call Me Kat.'

Emmy-winner Leslie Jordan has joined the cast of Fox comedy Call Me Kat.

Jordan joins Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson and Kyla Pratt in the multicamera show, which has a series commitment from the network. Production on the project has been pushed to summer because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Call Me Kat centers on Big Bang Theory alum Bialik's character, a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother (Kurtz) to prove you can not have everything you want and still be happy — which is why she spent her life savings to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. It's based on a British series, Miranda, from creator and star Miranda Hart.

Jordan (Will & Grace, Fox's The Cool Kids) will play Phil, who works for Kat and bakes all the pastries at the cafe. Kat is helping Phil get a new lease on life after his recent breakup with a longtime partner.

Call Me Kat comes from That's Wonderful Productions — the company headed by Bialik's Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons — Bialik's Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios, in association with Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Darlene Hunt (The Big C, The Conners) wrote the pilot and executive produces with Bialik, Parsons, Todd Spiewak of That's Wonderful, Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios and Hart. Eric Norsoph of That's Wonderful and Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught of Sad Clown are producers.

Jordan's credits also include American Horror Story, Boston Legal and Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover. He is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.