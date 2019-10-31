Leslie Mann to Star in Amazon Global Thriller 'The Power'

The actress will play an ambitious politician in the adaptation of Naomi Alderman's novel.

Amazon's globe-spanning series The Power has found one of its leads in Leslie Mann.

The Blockers and This Is 40 star will play the mayor of Seattle and a rising star in the political world in the thriller, based on Naomi Alderman's novel of the same title. The series takes place in a world where all teenage girls across the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. They soon learn they can awaken the power in older women as well, and soon enough every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.

Mann's Margot Cleary-Lopez is vital, charming and incredibly smart, but before the Power was a woman operating in a man's world. She comes to see that power resides in strength rather than authority, and as her career takes off, her husband, Rob, and daughter Jos privately feel the effects of her success most keenly.

Other lead characters in the series include Allie, an American foster kid who reinvents herself as a faith leader; Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss who revels in her new abilities; and Tunde, a Nigerian journalist reporting on the seismic change taking place in the world.

Alderman is adapting her novel and executive producing the series, working with an all-women writers room that also includes co-exec producer Claire Wilson (The Little Drummer Girl), co-EP and story consultant Sarah Quintrell (The Trial: A Murder in the Family), Whit Anderson (Ozark, Daredevil), Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen) and novelist Rebecca Levine.

The Power is produced by Sister Pictures. In addition to Alderman, executive producers include Sister's Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, Broadchurch) and Naomi de Pear and director Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale), who has an overall deal at Amazon.

The project will be Mann's first regular role in a TV series. Her recent credits include Motherless Brooklyn, Welcome to Marwen and How to Be Single.

The Power is one of more than 20 international series Amazon greenlit earlier this year as part of a global push for its Prime Video streaming platform.