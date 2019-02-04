Leslie Odom Jr., Katey Sagal Comedies Score Pilot Orders at ABC

'Hamilton' star Odom is set to go forward with a show executive produced by Kerry Washington.

A comedy starring Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. and executive produced by Kerry Washington has taken another step forward. The network has also greenlit a family comedy pilot starring Katey Sagal.

Odom (Hamilton, Smash) will star in an untitled multi-camera show about a married couple who run a modern ministry together and share an even more eclectic and chaotic home life with their combined four children. The show, written by Saladin Patterson (The Last O.G., The Big Bang Theory), landed at ABC with a sizable put-pilot commitment.

It's based on the life of pastors Toure Roberts and Sarah-Jakes Roberts, who are co-executive producers of the project. Patterson, Odom, Washington and her Simpson Street partner Pilar Savone are executive producing the ABC Studios show.

Sagal, meanwhile, will star in Nana, a hybrid comedy about a recently widowed dad who is forced to invite his brash, bawdy mother-in-law (Sagal) into his home to help raise the two granddaughters she hardly knows.

The ABC Studios/20th Century Fox TV show comes from writer Lon Zimmet (L.A. to Vegas), who earned his second pilot order this season to go with Fox's Geniuses. He executive produces with Ted Melfi and Kimberly Quinn of Goldenlight Films and Alcon Entertainment's Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Laura Lancaster. Sagal is a co-exec producer.

Nana and the Odom comedy join a pair of single-cam pilots at ABC: Happy Accident, starring Vanessa Williams and Matt Walsh, and an untitled show starring and co-created by New Girl's Hannah Simone.