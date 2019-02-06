'Lethal Weapon' Showrunner: Damon Wayans "Has a Big Smile on His Face"

Matt Miller says after Wayans threatened to quit in the fall, some changes in production made the Fox show run much smoother.

Fox's Lethal Weapon has wrapped production on its third season, and showrunner Matt Miller says star Damon Wayans did so with "a big smile on his face."

That's a marked change from earlier in the season, when Wayans said he would leave the show after season three finished filming.

In a radio interview in October, Wayans said he was "done" with the series when season three wrapped, citing the show's demanding schedule and the fact that he was missing time with family, in addition to health issues (Wayans has diabetes).

Soon after, Fox extended the show's order from 13 to 15 episodes, with Wayans on board for the additional two episodes. Miller said Wednesday during Fox's time at the Television Critics Association press tour that the star's threat to leave served as a wake-up call for him and the other producers.

"As a result of that is made us roll up our sleeves and say, 'We're now really hearing you. What do you need? You're sick; what do you need?'" Miller said. "He was tired, and I think when all of us are tired, [the impulse is] 'We're all tired — let's keep going.' He was like, no, I'm really sick. It was a cry for help, you know?

"We all sat down, and we worked on some hours and ways to fix his schedule a little bit, ways to maybe change some storyline things around that could accommodate him."

Miller said he didn't want to speak for Wayans, but "since that's time it's been an absolute delight making the show. I say that for myself. He has come to work with a smile. … He brought the whole crew together at the end of our wrap last week and thanked everybody.

"It was tough for him. He's not a young guy, and this is a crazy show to make with the stunts we do on the amount of time we have. It's really, really grueling. All I can say without deferring to him is he's in Hawaii right now, he's got a big smile on his face, he thanked everyone, he got everyone on the crew these expensive jackets, and he and Seann [William Scott] got along great. It was really a charmed experience from that moment until right now."

Scott joined Lethal Weapon just ahead of its renewal for a third season after producer Warner Bros. TV fired co-lead Clayne Crawford following a pair of on-set incidents. Crawford apologized for his behavior but later said in a podcast interview that he was set up to fail.