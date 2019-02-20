TV Ratings: 'Lethal Weapon' Ties Season High, 'This Is Us' Rises

The Fox series delivers its best 18-49 rating since early October, while 'This Is Us' rebounds a bit from a series low a week earlier.

Lethal Weapon scored its best 18-49 rating in more than four months Tuesday, and This Is Us ticked up from last week's series low.

A week ahead of its season finale, the Fox series drew a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, up from 0.7 a week ago and tying a season high in the demographic (it last reached that mark Oct. 2, 2018). Lethal Weapon's 3.28 million viewers were a four-episode high. At 8 p.m. on Fox, The Gifted held steady week to week with a 0.5 in adults 18-49.

This Is Us led the night in the 18-49 demo with a 1.8, up slightly from last week's 1.7. Ellen's Game of Games (1.4) was off a little bit versus last week, and New Amsterdam matched its 1.0 from a week ago.

On ABC, Black-ish slipped a tenth of a point to 0.7, but American Housewife (0.9), The Kids Are Alright (0.7), Splitting Up Together (0.6) and The Rookie (0.6) were all even with last week.

NCIS came down 0.2 to 1.2 in the demo on CBS, but as usual, it was the night's No. 1 show in viewers with 12.67 million. FBI drew a 0.9 and NCIS: New Orleans a 0.8.

NBC led the network race with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49. CBS took second place with a 1.0, and ABC's 0.7 edged Fox's 0.6 for third place. Univision is at 0.5 and Telemundo at 0.4. Reruns of The Flash and Roswell, New Mexico averaged 0.2 on The CW.