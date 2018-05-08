'Lethal Weapon' Star Clayne Crawford Out as Producers Scramble to Recast

The Warner Bros. Television drama remains firmly on the bubble and should an actor sign on to replace him, could potentially return for a third season.

Fox and producers are scrambling to save Lethal Weapon.

Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that troubled star Clayne Crawford has been fired from the Fox procedural as studio Warner Bros. Television has been scrambling to find an actor to replace him.

Sources say the multiple actors have had the offer to take over the role for a potential third-season and have passed as the process continues ahead of Fox's upfront presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers Monday. Fox and WBTV declined comment.

Crawford has come under fire of late for his bad behavior on the set of the Damon Wayans drama. The actor recently apologized for two incidents for which he was reprimanded during the sophomore season.

Crawford said the first incident happened when he became angry with what he deemed unsafe working conditions on the set. After the outburst, Crawford said he met with human resources, apologized for his role in the conflict and completed studio-appointed therapy, while also sharing a "sizable portion" of his paycheck with one of the parties involved — at Warners' request. The second incident occurred during an episode Crawford was directing when another actor on set felt unsafe after being hit by a piece of shrapnel from an effect.

"I absolutely love, respect and care for my crew and cast, and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs," Crawford wrote. "I an incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents."

Crawford's behavior has left Lethal Weapon — one of Fox's better-performing dramas — on the bubble as many connected with the series have said they would rather not work with the actor. Fox and Warner Bros. Television have until June 30 — when options on the cast expire — to make a decision on the future of the series but would prefer to do so before Monday's upfront presentation.

Network insiders are currently mulling the fate of multiple comedy and drama pilots as they piece together their 2018-19 schedule.

