'Letterkenny' Finds Permanent Home at Hulu

The streamer has acquired exclusive U.S. rights to all future seasons of the Canadian cult hit, which will now run under the Hulu Originals banner.

Hulu is putting down roots in Letterkenny.

The streaming platform has acquired exclusive U.S. rights to all future seasons of the Canadian comedy, starting with season seven Oct. 14. A critical darling and cult hit, Letterkenny will now run under the Hulu Originals banner.

The streamer already had rights to past seasons of the show.

Hulu, which is majority owned by Disney and will come under the company's full operational control by 2024, struck the new licensing deal with New Metric Media and DHX Media.