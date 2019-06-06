10:01am PT by Rick Porter
'Letterkenny' Finds Permanent Home at Hulu
Hulu is putting down roots in Letterkenny.
The streaming platform has acquired exclusive U.S. rights to all future seasons of the Canadian comedy, starting with season seven Oct. 14. A critical darling and cult hit, Letterkenny will now run under the Hulu Originals banner.
The streamer already had rights to past seasons of the show.
Hulu, which is majority owned by Disney and will come under the company's full operational control by 2024, struck the new licensing deal with New Metric Media and DHX Media.
"We know from the current success of our original comedy series Ramy, Shrill and PEN15 that our subs Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the comedy follows Wayne (Keeso) and his buddies in the small town of Letterkenny, Ontario, where getting your ass kicked in a legitimate day-to-day concern. Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward and Tiio Horn also star. In the upcoming seventh season, the hicks start an agricultural call-in radio show. Keeso and other members of the cast will preview the new season Sunday at the ATX Television Festival. Letterkenny is now part of a Hulu Originals roster that includes the aforementioned Ramy, Shrill and PEN15, plus dramas The Handmaid's Tale, The Act, Runaways, Castle Rock and the upcoming Little Fires Everywhere and Looking for Alaska.
"We know from the current success of our original comedy series Ramy, Shrill and PEN15 that our subs
Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the comedy follows Wayne (Keeso) and his buddies in the small town of Letterkenny, Ontario, where getting your ass kicked in a legitimate day-to-day concern. Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward and Tiio Horn also star.
In the upcoming seventh season, the hicks start an agricultural call-in radio show. Keeso and other members of the cast will preview the new season Sunday at the ATX Television Festival.
Letterkenny is now part of a Hulu Originals roster that includes the aforementioned Ramy, Shrill and PEN15, plus dramas The Handmaid's Tale, The Act, Runaways, Castle Rock and the upcoming Little Fires Everywhere and Looking for Alaska.
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter