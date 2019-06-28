Liam Hemsworth to Star in Action Thriller for Quibi

The former 'Hunger Games' star becomes the latest high-profile talent to sign on to the shortform streamer backed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman.

Liam Hemsworth has signed on to star in a thriller for shortform streamer Quibi that has echoes of his breakout role in The Hunger Games franchise.

Hemsworth will play the lead in an untitled thriller from writer Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break) and CBS Television Studios. He plays a terminally ill man named Dodge Maynard who's desperate to provide for his pregnant wife before he dies. To that end, he accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he discovers he's not the hunter, but the prey.

Santora will executive produce the project with director Phil Abraham (Mad Men, Daredevil), Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures.

Hemsworth becomes the latest high-profile name to commit to a show on Quibi, which will offer shortform series broken into eight- to 10-minute "chapters" upon its launch in 2020. The service, backed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, aims to offer high-quality programming to mobile users, with shows shot specifically to be viewed on mobile devices.

Among those also developing or starring in shows for Quibi are Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Don Cheadle, Tyra Banks and Lorne Michaels. The service will also be home to revivals of MTV's Punk'd and Singled Out and plans to offer short daily newscasts and a sports highlights show.

Hemsworth is coming off rom-com Isn't It Romantic and has thriller Killerman due to hit theaters in August. He just completed a feature called Arkansas opposite Vince Vaughn; other recent credits include Independence Day: Resurgence and The Duel. He is repped by WME and Fourward.