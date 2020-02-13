Liev Schreiber Hints at 'Ray Donovan' Rescue: "There Will Be More"

The star of the canceled Showtime drama suggests the series may not be quite dead yet.

The star of Ray Donovan has hinted that the recently canceled Showtime series could return to wrap up it story.

In an Instagram post late Wednesday, Liev Schreiber wrote, "Too early to say where or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan" (see the full post below).

Showtime declined comment. The Hollywood Reporter has also reached out to producer Entertainment One and will update this story with any comment from the studio.

Showtime's cancellation of the series came as a surprise, as the seventh season ended with a cliffhanger in January. Showrunner David Hollander has said in interviews that he was preparing for another season.

Schreiber's comments come as Showtime's parent company, ViacomCBS, is looking to expand streaming platform CBS All Access to feature programming from across the company's portfolio, which also includes Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network. MTV and VH1.

Showtime co-head of entertainment Gary Levine told reporters at the Television Critics Association's press tour in January that the drama series was "nearing the end of its run" and noted that the show was always intended to run "about seven or eight seasons."

The decision to cancel Ray Donovan comes as Showtime is also saying goodbye to two more signature series, Homeland and Shameless, in 2020. Homeland's final season premiered Feb. 9, and Shameless will air its 11th and last season in the summer.

Showtime itself is also at a turning point. The premium cable network last year saw David Nevins promoted to a senior job with CBS Corp., and Levine and Jana Winograde take over day-to-day oversight. The cabler this year will field a roster of originals that includes Billions; The Chi; Kidding; the long-gestating Halo; City on a Hill; Black Monday; new takes on Penny Dreadful and The L Word; Work in Progress; YouTube import On Becoming a God in Central Florida; Back to Life; USA Network transfer Rust; Mr. Ripley; and others. Showtime, like other premium outlets, tends to take a slow and specific approach to development, with many projects in the works for years before they make it to the screen.

