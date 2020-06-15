'For Life' Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

For Life is getting a second life at ABC.

The Disney-owned broadcast network has handed out a second-season renewal to the legal drama from exec producer 50 Cent. Meanwhile, ABC has canceled fellow freshman drama The Baker and the Beauty.

For Life is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. and is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man (played by star Nicholas Pinnock) who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.



"It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright Jr. and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac's experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country," creator and showrunner Hank Steinberg said in a statement announcing the news Monday. "The show's renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support."

The For Life renewal arrives a month after the rookie drama wrapped its run on ABC. The series, a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, averaged more than 2.3 million same-day total viewers during its 13-episode run. The show has a number of supporters internally at ABC, including entertainment president Karey Burke. For Life currently has an impressive 86 percent and 90 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on RottenTomatoes.com.

"For Life just got renewed for season two by ABC! It’s more than just a show, it’s a fight for justice and we’re keeping the fight going. Isaac Wright Jr. stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life," 50 Cent said. "Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever. I told you it would happen."

Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris and Timothy Busfield co-star in the series, which is exec produced by Steinberg, 50 Cent, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan.

The Baker and the Beauty , meanwhile, was based on an Israeli series and tells the story of the unlikely romance between a blue-collar baker (Victor Rasuk) and an international superstar (Nathalie Kelley). Set in Miami, the Notting Hill-esque series is a co-production of ABC Studios and Universal TV in association with Keshet Studios, which produced the original. The soap was considered a longshot to return.

For Life is the third freshman series to score a renewal for the 2020-21 broadcast season at ABC and joins drama Stumptown and comedy Mixed-ish. ABC has yet to reveal its schedule for the 2020-21 broadcast season and is expected to do so before week's end. It's unclear if the network will look to "corona-proof" its fall schedule given safety protocols to return to production are still being ironed out. Fox and The CW are returning to originals in the fall with a number of series that have already been filmed, while CBS is plotting a business as usual approach.