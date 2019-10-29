Katee Sackhoff's 'Another Life' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

The sci-fi drama is set to resume production next year.

Netflix will be returning to outer space for a second season of Another Life.

The streamer has renewed the sci-fi drama starring Katee Sackhoff for 10 more episodes. Production is set to resume in 2020 in Vancouver; a premiere date hasn't been set.

The series stars Battlestar Galactica veteran Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckinridge, who leads a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. Justin Chatwin, who plays Niko's scientist husband, Samuel Anderson and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow also star.

The renewal comes three months after the series debuted on Netflix to largely negative reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter chief critic Tim Goodman writing, "There's really no other way around this — the work on Another Life is not good."

Netflix doesn't regularly release viewing data for its shows and hasn't done so for Another Life.

The series comes from Halfire Entertainment, producers of Alias Grace. Aaron Martin (Being Erica, Degrassi: The Next Generation) created the series and serves as showrunner; he executive produces along with Noreen Halpern (Alias Grace, Rookie Blue).

The show is part of a sci-fi roster on Netflix that includes megahit Stranger Things, Lost in Space, Altered Carbon and Raising Dion.