This Week in TV: Ricky Gervais in 'After Life,' 'Now Apocalypse,' 'Superstore' Returns

Get ready for 'The Toe Bro,' A&E's answer to the successful 'Dr. Pimple Popper,' among the other premieres for March 4-10.

A heavy dose of cable and streaming premieres are on tap for the first full week of March, with everything from a new Ricky Gervais comedy to a "hold my beer"-ish attempt to one-up TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper. Peak TV means a niche for just about every taste.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Returning: After three months off each, Superstore (8 p.m., NBC) and Station 19 (9 p.m., ABC) return to their respective networks. NBC has been heavily promoting Superstore's return, and Station 19 will pick up where it ended its fall run (and where related show Grey's Anatomy has already moved past).

Also returning: Thursday also brings the lead-outs for both of the above shows: AP Bio (8:30 p.m., NBC) and For the People (10 p.m., ABC). Both were somewhat surprising renewals last season.

On cable …

New: It's probably fair to say Now Apocalypse (9 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Starz) is unlike most other things on TV. The sci-fi comedy from auteur Gregg Araki is, per THR's review, "weird and funny and kinky and outlandish and utterly ridiculous. In short, it's the Arakiest."

Also new: HBO docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed (9 p.m. Sunday, March 10) looks anew at the case made famous in the Serial podcast; A&E enters the "strange and occasionally gross medical reality show" subgenre with The Toe Bro (10 p.m. Tuesday).

Special: After documentary Leaving Neverland concludes Monday night, HBO will air Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland (10 p.m.), in which Winfrey interviews subjects Wade Robson and James Safechuck and director Dan Reed.

Returning: New seasons of Hoarders (9 p.m. Tuesday, A&E), The Real Housewives of New York City (9 p.m. Wednesday, Bravo) and American Gods (8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Starz).

On streaming …

New: After Life (Friday, Netflix) stars Ricky Gervais as a man who gives up on life after his wife dies — to the point that he just starts saying and doing whatever he wants. Problem is, the people around him remember he was a good person before and want to lead him back that way.

Also new: Made in Heaven (Amazon, Friday) follows two Delhi-based wedding planners as they juggle the traditional and modern demands of their clients and their own personal lives.

Returning: Second seasons of Australian drama Secret City (Wednesday, Netflix), starring Mindhunter's Anna Torv; and Tin Star (Amazon, Friday), with Tim Roth, Christina Hendricks and Genevieve O'Reilly.

In case you missed it …

Losers examines the psychology of failure, and how people come back from it, through the stories of eight athletes, including figure skater Surya Bonaly, golfer Jean van de Velde and boxer Michael Bentt. It's streaming on Netflix.