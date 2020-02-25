Lifetime Taps Amy Winter as Head of Programming (Exclusive)

Lifetime has found its programming head.

Amy Winter, formerly of UPtv, has been tapped as executive vp, head of programming at Lifetime and sibling LMN. In the new role, she will oversee development, creation and execution of all programming, including movies, scripted and unscripted content. Winter is set to begin in March and will report directly to A+E Networks programming president Rob Sharenow.

“I’ve long admired Amy and all of the success she’s had throughout her career and I’m excited to see her bring her vision to Lifetime and LMN,” Sharenow said Tuesday in a statement, adding, “Amy‘s strategic and creative experience defining brands, coupled with her uncanny ability to spot breakthrough hits, makes her an exciting addition to the A+E Networks programming team.”

The position has been vacant since early 2018, when Liz Gateley departed after close to three years at the female-focused network. In that time, Lifetime has scaled back its scripted series efforts — You moved to Netflix, Unreal to Hulu — as it has doubled down on timelier movies and unscripted fare, including the Emmy-nominated series Surviving R. Kelly and follow-up Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning as well as the upcoming Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

“All through my career I have watched and admired the Lifetime brands and content,” said Winter. “I am delighted to join a highly talented team and look forward to growing these already successful networks.”

At UPtv, Winter successfully lowered the median age of the UP viewer by nearly a decade. During her half-decade tenure there, she also brought the considerably smaller family network its highest-rated original series ever with Bringing Up Bates, along with the reality shows Date My Dad and Expecting. Prior to that, Winter served as executive vp/GM of Lifetime rival TLC, where she greenlit such hit series as 90 Day Fiance, Long Island Medium and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. In an earlier role as vp creative for TLC, Winter also oversaw its rebrand, moving it from its learning channel roots to a more populist lifestyle channel.