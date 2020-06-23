Lil Rel Howery to Host NBC Game Show 'Small Fortune'

Lil Rel Howery is returning to NBC.

The Carmichael Show alum has signed on to host and exec produce the network's forthcoming game show Small Fortune.

The series, which is set to go into production later this year (when considered safe to do so), features teams of three competing in tiny challenges for a chance to win big money as they face heart-pounding tasks set in real-world destinations that test their precision and technique.



“I’m really excited to host this very fun and exciting game show,” said Howery. “I’ve played the games and they’re not as easy as they look, which is why this show will be so fun to watch. You will want to try some of these creative games at home.”

Howery is fresh off his HBO comedy special, Live in Crenshaw, and counts roles in Get Out, Bird Box, Uncle Drew and Good Boys among his feature credits. On the TV side, he starred opposite Jerrod Carmichael in NBC's critically adored comedy The Carmichael Show and Fox's short-lived Rel, while also appearing on HBO's Insecure and Comedy Central's Southside.

“Lil Rel’s energy, wit and comedic timing are sure to make ‘Small Fortune’ feel larger than life,” said Meredith Ahr, president of alternative at NBC. “As he guides contestants through nail-biting challenges, audiences will be on the edge of their seats and laughing all at once.”

Small Fortune is co-produced by Universal TV Alternative Studio and Youngest Media, the latter of which created and produced the U.K. format. Howery exec produces alongside Youngest Media's Lucas Church and David Flynn and Kelchris Media's Steve Barry and Joe Braswell, the latter duo who serve as showrunners.



A premiere timeframe has yet to be determined.