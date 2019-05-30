Lilly Wachowski-Produced Comedy Ordered to Series at Showtime

'Work in Progress,' from co-creator and star Abby McEnany, comes to the premium cable net after the pilot debuted at Sundance.

Showtime has given a series order to a comedy called Work in Progress, which it picked up following a Sundance debut and that counts Lilly Wachowski among its executive producers.

The pilot from creators Abby McEnany and Tim Mason was an official selection of Sundance's indie episodic program in 2019. Showtime acquired the rights at the festival and will turn it into an eight-episode series. Wachowski (The Matrix trilogy, Sense8) will co-write the first season and executive produce with McEnany and Mason.

"We adored the pilot of Work in Progress at Sundance and were so thrilled that Abby and Tim and Lilly wanted to work with us to expand it into a Showtime comedy series," said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine. "Abby is as distinctive as she is appealing. She will make you laugh, she might make you cry, but she will definitely make you fall in love with her!"

Per Showtime's logline, Work in Progress stars Chicago improv veteran McEnany as a fat, queer woman whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Theo Germaine, Karin Anglin and Celeste Pechous also star, and Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) plays herself in a key role.

Along with McEnany, Mason and Wachowski, Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion and Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also serve as executive producers.

Work in Progress doesn't have a premiere date yet. It joins a lineup of Showtime originals that includes the recently renewed Black Monday and Billions, Shameless, The Chi, Kidding, Ray Donovan, The Affair and Homeland (the latter two entering their final seasons), along with the upcoming City on a Hill, The L Word: Generation Q and limited series The Loudest Voice.