Quarantined Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Jimmy Fallon on 'Home Edition': "I'm Learning How to Teach Math"

In the second installment of his YouTube alternative to 'The Tonight Show,' the late-night host gave a monologue from his living room before chatting with the 'Hamilton' star via video conferencing.

In another round of The Tonight Show: Home Edition, a programming alternative on YouTube amid the coronavirus outbreak that has forced late-night shows to shut down, Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday told jokes from home with the only audience members being his wife and two daughters.

"Hi, everybody. This is episode two of The Tonight Show: Home Edition," he began, sitting in his living room.

"We do have a special show tonight, because we’d like to welcome Lin-Manuel Miranda," continued Fallon, after noting that Tuesday night's episode raised $20,000 for the charity Feeding America. He then introduced the charity for this episode: Broadwaycares.org. "Broadway obviously had to shut down because of the virus, and a lot of people are hurting," said the host.

Launching into some jokes, Fallon instructed his children: "If you hear a joke that you think is funny, you laugh at it. Okay?" From a chair in his living room, he read aloud:

“Welcome to The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. Well, guys, we are on day 83 of the quarantine —" Fallon’s wife Nancy interrupts, correcting the number to "[Day] 6."

“I’ve been social distancing for a few days and it’s getting a little weird. This morning I shared an intense gaze through the window with my Amazon delivery guy.”

“This is day 6 of spending every minute at home. I think my wife is starting to get sick of me. Tonight, she made me a margarita with tequila, lime juice and some chemicals from under the sink.”

“That’s right, America’s still under quarantine, and being stuck inside with the same people can be tough. Today, our Rumba rolled out the front door and hasn’t come back.”

“Of course, everyone’s been out buying supplies. Personally, I recommend CVS. They’ve got what you need, and every receipt is a week’s worth of toilet paper.”

“For a lot of parents, today was day three of no school. Right now, they’re realizing that the key to teaching your kids the ABCs is a little CBD.”

“Now, with everyone hanging around the house, Americans are spending more time talking with their neighbors, then immediately remembering why they’ve been social distancing from their neighbors for years.”

“Millions of Americans are currently working from home. In the past few days we’ve all gotten to be like, ‘Wow, Dave from HR has a pretty ugly house.”

“Finally, here’s a piece of good news I saw — you can finally stream the movie Cats online. You guys remember Cats? This is when movie theaters were empty before the virus.”

The clip then cut to an interview with Miranda, who played his own welcome song on piano. Asked how everything is at home, he replied, “Everything is cool. We are doing the cool thing to do, which is self-quarantining, which means we are home with our two kids. We have a kindergartener and a 2-year-old, so we’re learning how to home school.”

Fallon asked Miranda if he’s getting a lot of work done, but that answer was an emphatic 'no.' “I’m not getting work done, I’m learning how to teach math,” he replied. To keep his kids entertained and engaged in this difficult time, Miranda has been finding online resources for them, such as doodling classes.

Asked to talk about what is inspiring him — from social media to any other content — Miranda said, "It's funny, I had actually sort of signed off Twitter at the end of last year just because I had a really busy year coming up — directing my first movie Tik Tik Boom, we're doing the finishing touches on the In the Heights movie, which, I hope we're all done with this by the end of June so that we can watch that movie at the end of June and remember what it's like to be together."

Bringing up an issue of importance to him, Miranda mentioned the theater community and what people can do to help them in this time of need: "And, in my particular bubble of the world, [are] Broadway performers; actors, theater companies, people who work behind the scenes in theater companies all over the world who can't make a living because we make our living where people gather."

Miranda highlighted the Broadway Cares charity: "Normally this is collection time for Broadway Cares; we raise money for the Actor’s Fund which supports actors in times like this. So they’ve created this emergency fund, we’re trying to raise a million dollars for people in the performing arts who need help right now because they’re not making a living — [and need] housing, food, whatever needs doing."

Holding up a collection bucket, he added, "I’m here with a little disinfected red bucket and I've been posting — it actually got me back on Twitter — little live videos and raising money for them because that's my little corner and that's where I can be of service."

Near the end of his chat with Fallon, Miranda performed the song "Dear Theodosia" (from Hamilton) on piano.

Watch the whole clip below.