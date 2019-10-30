Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger Talk 'Terminator' on 'Late Late Show'

"I've done two 'Terminator' movies without Linda. Finally, she's back," Schwarzenegger said of his co-star.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, iconic duo of The Terminator franchise, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk returning to the robopocalypse in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Before the two could discuss their reunion in Tim Miller's installment, Schwarzenegger participated in a round of "Spill Your Guts" with Corden. The game focuses on asking tough questions, and if one cannot "spill their guts" essentially, they must eat one of several undesirable dishes. This round's menu featured some exceptionally gross options — bird saliva and turkey testicles.

Questions for Schwarzenegger included what was a lie he told while serving as California's governor. Instead of eating an unsavory dish, the actor and politician revealed that the infamous use of "FUCK YOU" in a veto letter to California Assemblyman Tom Ammiano in 2010 was intentional. Speaking to reporters at the time, the former governor had said the F-bomb "was a total coincidence."

When the gross table of food was turned on Corden, Schwarzenegger asked the host what did he say to Ivanka Trump when he and the president's daughter both recently attended the same wedding. The late-night host shared that he, along with Orlando Bloom, drunkenly told Ivanka "You can do something. You can make a difference." Ivanka, according to Corden, replied "I'm trying" and the following day approached the him to say, "I bet you got a headache."

When later joined by Terminator: Dark Fate co-star Linda Hamilton, the duo shared their admiration for each other.

"I love this man and it grows better with every film," Hamilton remarked.

Asked to sum up what's happening in the latest installment of the franchise, Hamilton joked, "What doesn't happen?" Then summing up the events of the film, of which audiences can see Nov. 1, the actress added, "Sarah Connor can't but help getting involved."

Schwarzenegger explained how his infamous Terminator role has evolved from "a killing machine" to a robot who's adapted to the human world, now calling himself Carl and selling, of all things, drapes.

When Hamilton was asked by the late-night host how it felt to recite Schwarzenegger's famous "I'll be back" quote, she quipped, "It does come with pressure. You can't say it without sounding like Arnold... I gave it my own little thing eventually."