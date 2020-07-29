Linda Lowy to Head Casting for WarnerMedia Networks

The veteran executive, who has cast all of Shonda Rhimes' series, will oversee HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Veteran casting executive Linda Lowy has joined WarnerMedia.

Lowy, a three-time Emmy winner who has cast all of Shonda Rhimes' ABC series, will be executive vp casting for HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV. She'll be joined by casting director Henry Russell Bergstein, who will be vp casting and report to Lowy.

"Linda is an unstoppable force who has cast some of the most iconic and longest lasting programs, not only changing television, but also having a ripple effect on our culture at large," said Kevin Reilly, HBO Max chief content officer and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV. "I’ve had the opportunity to work with Linda several times throughout my career and there is no one better to head up casting for HBO Max and our networks."

Said Lowy, "I’m so honored to have been given this profound opportunity during such a monumental time for the company and during such a transformational time in our business. Kevin is an entertainment maverick who has brought together an incredible group of people and it is a tremendous gift to again be working with Sarah Aubrey at the inception of HBO Max, and alongside Brett Weitz on dynamic linear series that continue to break records."

Lowy will oversee casting across all formats — scripted and unscripted series, feature films, docudramas and animation — at HBO Max and the linear networks. Bergstein's purview includes casting for scripted and unscripted content, scouting talent and working with other WarnerMedia departments, series casting directors and talent and their representatives.

Lowy and her team have cast HBO Max's Love Life, The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves and Americanah. Prior to joining WarnerMedia Entertainment, she served as a consultant on several TNT series, including Snowpiercer, Claws and The Alienist.

Her other credits include a long partnership with Rhimes, casting Grey's Anatomy and its spinoffs, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, along with NBC's Friday Night Lights and Bravo/USA's Dirty John. She received the Casting Society of America's Hoyt Bowers achievement award in 2013.

Bergstein was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for outstanding casting on HBO's Succession. His credits also include Hulu's Ramy, Comedy Central's The Other Two and Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle.