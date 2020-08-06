Lindsey Vonn to Host Dog Adventure Series on Amazon

'The Pack' will follow 12 teams of humans and their canine companions as they compete in a series of challenges around the world.

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is taking on a new form of competition — along with her dog.

Vonn will host a canine-focused competition show on Amazon called The Pack. The skiing great and her dog, Lucy, will lead 12 teams of dogs and their humans on an adventure across multiple continents — a sort of Amazing Race, but with dogs.

"The Pack is an uplifting and exhilarating new unscripted series, celebrating one of the most unique and universally-recognized relationships we have — between people and their best friends," said Albert Cheng, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Our Amazon Prime customers around the world will go on an adventure unlike any other as these impressive dogs and their humans navigate challenges as teams, making a difference along the way. The Pack is a great addition to our growing slate of global competition series."

Filmed earlier this year, the series will follow the 12 teams as they face challenges designed by veterinarians and certified dog experts. The winning duo will take home a $500,000 cash prize and a $250,000 donation to the animal charity of their choice.

"I have overcome many obstacles in life, but one thing that has reigned true during good times and bad has been the love of my dogs," said Vonn. "Like many times before, Lucy will be by my side on yet another one of life’s adventures, and I'm excited for everyone to watch and cheer on these incredible contestants and their beloved companions."

The Pack comes from Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company. Jay Bienstock (Survivor, Dogs in the City) executive produces with Renegade 83's Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle.