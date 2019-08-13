Lionsgate Ups TV Execs Scott Herbst, Jocelyn Sabo

The promotions come as the indie studio has put together one of the biggest TV development and production slates in its history.

Lionsgate, which is coming off the most prolific TV development seasons in its history, has promoted two executives who have played key roles in that slate.

Scott Herbst has been upped to head of scripted development for the Lionsgate Television Group, and Jocelyn Sabo has been promoted to senior vp television.

"We're very proud to promote our star performers Scott and Jocelyn who have helped assemble an incredibly exciting, diverse and robust slate filled with unique and bold high-profile series for partners across the entire television spectrum,” said Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs. "Their business savvy, unwavering passion for quality television and keen eye for fresh creative voices and storytelling makes them the perfect team to continue to drive our business into our next era of Lionsgate scripted television."

Herbst will oversee development of Lionsgate scripted series across all platforms.He and his team will identify and develop content for an array of buyers. Herbst will also be charged with managing Lionsgate's production partnerships. Sabo, meanwhile, will take on additional responsibilities in shepherding Lionsgate TV properties.

The indie studio had one of its biggest development years, landing dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist at NBC, comedy Love Life at HBO Max, Mythic Quest at Apple, Fall and Rise at ABC, The Kingkiller Chronicles at Showtime and Power spinoff Power Book II: Ghost, starring Mary J. Blige, and Dangerous Liaisons at Starz. The studio is also developing John Wick spinoff The Continental at Starz.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Herbst was vp scripted programming at NBCU International, working on shows including You, Me and the Apocalypse, London Spy and Hanna. He previously worked at Lakeshore Films.

Sabo has helped shepherd Netflix's Orange Is the New Black and Freeform's Chasing Life during her time at Lionsgate. She previously worked at Showtime.