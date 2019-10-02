Lisa Cholodenko to Direct Lena Headey Showtime Dramedy

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey's follow-up project at Showtime has found a director.

Emmy winner Lisa Cholodenko (Olive Kitteridge) will helm the premium cabler's pilot Rita, which stars Headey as a teacher. The dramedy is based on a Danish series of the same name.

The pilot is Headey's first onscreen TV role since Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run in May; she also did voice work on Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Rita chronicles the life of the titular character, a headstrong, unconventional teacher and single mother who takes on every kind of authority — and her own family — in a messy, unfiltered way. The effort is a co-production of Showtime and Platform One Media, headed by Katie O'Connell Marsh.

Cholodenko and Headey will also serve as executive producers on the pilot along with writer and showrunner Christian Torpe, creator of the Danish series, and Platform One's Elisa Ellis.

Cholodenko also won a DGA Award for the HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge and was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for her screenplay for 2010's The Kids Are All Right (which she also directed). She is coming off Netflix's Unbelievable, for which helmed three episodes and executive produced. Other credits include Laurel Canyon, High Art and episodes of Six Feet Under and Homicide: Life on the Street.

