Lisa Taddeo's 'Three Women' Lands at Showtime With Big Commitment

Another popular book is being adapted for the small screen.

Showtime has handed out a sizable series commitment to Three Women, a drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times best-selling nonfiction book.

Taddeo will write and executive produce the adaptation of her book, which chronicles the true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. Based on years of immersive reporting, the nonfiction book is a result of the journalist's portrait of ordinary women from different backgrounds and regions.

"In this time when gender relations are under thorough re-examination and introspection, Lisa Taddeo has written the book of the moment,” said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde, who made the announcement Friday as part of Showtime's portion of the Television Critics Association's summer press tour. “Her work fits seamlessly with the Showtime sensibility for exploring provocative and meaningful issues on screen, and we are beside ourselves with excitement at partnering with Lisa to explore these characters and themes.”



While Showtime's commitment to the book is sizable, it still will need a formal series order before it can technically get on the air. In development terms, "series commitment" means that Showtime would pay a massive penalty to all involved should Three Women not make it to the air. Should it move to series, it would help fill the void created by The Affair, which wraps its run on the premium cable network this month.

The varied accounts described in Three Women include a 17-year-old high school student from North Dakota who steps forward about her former affair with her teacher; a restaurant owner whose husband enjoys watching her be intimate with others and a stay-at-home whose marriage has lost its passion.

"It is both a feat of journalism and a triumph of storytelling, brimming with nuance and empathy, that introduces us to three unforgettable women — and one remarkable writer — whose experiences remind us that we are not alone," publisher Simon & Schuster wrote in its description of the book.

Published this summer, Three Women marks Taddeo’s debut nonfiction book. Taddeo spent a decade to research, report and write the nonfiction book, with Taddeo having traveled across the country to meet with each of the women.

Taddeo’s fiction has been published in Granta, The Sewanee Review, Notre Dame Review, New England Review, The Sun Magazine and Esquire, among others. Meanwhile, her nonfiction work has been published in Esquire, New York Magazine, Elle Magazine, The New York Observer, Glamour Magazine and The Sun Magazine.

Taddeo is repped by ICM Partners.