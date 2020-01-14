'Little America's' Lee Eisenberg Inks Overall Deal at Apple

His immigrant anthology series for the streaming platform has already been renewed for a second season.

Lee Eisenberg is putting down roots at Apple.

Just days ahead of Little America's debut, the series' showrunner has inked a lucrative overall deal at its streaming home. As part of the pact, Eisenberg will remain actively involved in running the hotly anticipated and critically praised series' second season as well as develop new fare for the months-old AppleTV+ service. Under the multiyear agreement, he will also launch a new banner, Piece of Work Entertainment. Eisenberg has already lured Little America producer Natalie Sandy as vp development for the company.

The news caps off a particularly strong six-month period for the producer, whose big break came on NBC's The Office, where he rose to co-head writer. More recently, Eisenberg co-wrote and co-directed Good Boys, which proved a critical and commercial smash this summer, earning $110 million at the worldwide box office at a time when comedies have struggled theatrically. In the film's wake, Eisenberg and partner Gene Stupnitsky have been deluged with scripts to consider.

Eisenberg's other credits include Bad Teacher, Year One and Hello Ladies. He produces Little America alongside pals Alan Yang (Master of None) and Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick). On AppleTV+'s roster, Eisenberg will join The Morning Show's Kerry Ehrin along with Jason Katims, John M. Chu and Alfonso Cuaron, all of whom have signed overall deals.

The six-time Emmy nominee is repped by Mosaic and McKuin Frankel.