'Little Fires Everywhere' Showrunner Liz Tigelaar Inks Overall Deal at ABC Studios

She will team with former Netflix executive Stacey Silverman to develop projects for the Disney TV Studios unit.

Liz Tigelaar, the showrunner of Hulu's upcoming Little Fires Everywhere, has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios.

The two-year pact will have Tigelaar's new company, Best Day Ever, set up at the Disney Television Studios unit. Tigelaar will team with former Netflix executive Stacey Silverman to develop projects through the company.

"Liz is not only incredibly talented, but she’s exactly the kind of smart, collaborative, thoughtful showrunner that we want at ABC Studios," said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. "Her work on Little Fires Everywhere has been extraordinary and her track record of creating emotional, dense, groundbreaking stories is the perfect fit with the direction our studio is taking. She and Stacey are going to be a great team."

Said Tigelaar, "I am so excited to call ABC Studios home. I feel eternally grateful to Dana [Walden], Craig [Hunegs], Jonnie and their entire team — both for their support of Little Fires Everywhere and for their partnership in all I aspire to create and accomplish together. Through Best Day Ever, Stacey and I look forward to continuing to do what we love most — tell resonant, character-driven, relevant stories that we're passionate about — while raising up the next generation of future showrunners, especially those whose stories haven't been given voice."

The new pact marks a return to ABC Studios for Tigelaar, who had an overall deal there in the early 2010s. She has worked on several ABC shows, including Once Upon a Time, Revenge and Nashville, in addition to creating and executive producing The CW's Life Unexpected and serving as showrunner of Casual on Hulu. She is repped by Wendy Kirk and PJ Shapiro of Ziffren Brittenham.

Silverman joins Tigelaar from Netflix, where she was director of content for original series in the U.S. and internationally. During her time at the streamer she oversaw You, Insatiable and the upcoming Locke & Key, among others. She previously worked as a development executive at Universal Television, Alloy Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

The duo join a roster of creatives at ABC Studios that includes Little Fires Everywhere star/exec producer Kerry Washington, The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy, Grey's Anatomy star and producer Ellen Pompeo, Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder) and director Maggie Carey (Barry, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), among others.

Little Fires Everywhere, an adaptation of Celeste Ng's best-selling novel, stars Reese Witherspoon, Washington and Joshua Jackson. It tells the story of a picture-perfect family whose lives are upended when an enigmatic single mother (Washington) and her daughter (Lexi Underwood) move to town.

The eight-episode limited series, which landed at Hulu after a bidding war, comes from the cable and streaming-focused ABC Signature and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine. It's set to premiere March 18.