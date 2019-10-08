Little Marvin Sets Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

The streamer has locked down the creator of its upcoming horror anthology series "THEM: Covenant."

Amazon is making its relationship with Little Marvin official.

The streamer has inked an overall deal with creator and his production company Odd Man Out. As part of the deal, Little Marvin — who is the writer and executive producer of the upcoming Amazon anthology series THEM: Covenant — will create and produce new original series and films for Amazon.

Produced by Lena Waithe, THEM: Covenant is set in the 1950's and centers on Henry and Lucky Emory, who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family’s home on a tree-lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

The horror series stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Alison Pill, Melody Hurd, Javier Botet, Ryan Kwanten and Percy Hynes White.

"There aren't enough exclamation points to express how thrilled I am to partner with my Amazon Studios family on this new adventure. Their bold and visionary dream team have been extraordinarily nurturing during the process of creating our first series together, THEM: Covenant,” said Little Marvin. “Elated to call them my home, and look forward to creating even more together with this new partnership.”

“Amazon Studios is the perfect home for Little Marvin and his seemingly endless talents. We are already captivated with his gripping vision for the upcoming Amazon Original Series THEM,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We know that Little Marvin will create even more impactful, relevant, and entertaining projects for the global Prime Video audience.”

In addition to his writing and executive producing duties on the first two seasons of THEM, Little Marvin is also writing the still untitled Teddy Pendergrass movie for Warner Bros. with producers Donald DeLine, Tyrese Gibson and Lee Daniels.

Little Marvin joins a growing roster of creators who've inked producing deals at Amazon. Among them: Jack Ryan star John Krasinski, Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan, Jordan Peele and Waithe, who recently moved over from Showtime.

Little Marvin's Amazon overall deal was brokered by Melissa Rogal of Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler & Feldman.