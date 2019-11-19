10:45am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Little Mermaid Live' Gets Strong 7-Day Boost
The "live" part of The Little Mermaid Live turned out to be more of a suggestion for a sizable portion of its audience.
The ABC special, which first aired Nov. 5, put up solid gains with seven days of delayed viewing. It tied with The Walking Dead and American Horror Story for the ninth-largest boost among adults 18-49 in the week of Nov. 4-10, growing by 0.84 points from its initial 2.6 rating. The Little Mermaid Live also added 2.7 million viewers over seven days, a little outside the top 20 for the week.
Both the viewer gain and the 18-49 boost are larger than usual for a "live" event (the special aired on tape delay outside the Eastern and Central time zones). Fox's Rent Live in January, for instance, gained only 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 729,000 viewers over seven days. Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which aired on NBC in April 2018, had similar initial ratings to The Little Mermaid Live but didn't grow as much after the fact.
The special also held onto its spot as the week's top-rated entertainment program in adults 18-49: Its 3.44 rating after seven days is 0.41 better than the 3.03 for The Masked Singer. As usual, This Is Us (+1.43 in adults 18-49) and The Good Doctor (+5.05 million viewers) had the biggest total gains. Half of the top 20 at least doubled their same-day 18-49 ratings over a week.
Below are the 20 broadcast and cable shows with the biggest seven-day gains in adults 18-49 and total viewers.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 18-49 rating
|Change from live-plus-SD
|Percent change from live-plus-SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.77
|1.43
|107%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.33
|1.07
|85%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|3.03
|1.03
|52%
|911
|Fox
|2.34
|1.01
|76%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.66
|0.97
|141%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.61
|0.92
|133%
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.82
|0.9
|98%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.82
|0.86
|90%
|The Little Mermaid Live
|ABC
|3.44
|0.84
|32%
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|1.9
|0.84
|79%
|American Horror Story
|FX
|1.34
|0.84
|168%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.46
|0.81
|125%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.54
|0.78
|103%
|The Rookie
|CBS
|1.28
|0.72
|129%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.76
|0.71
|68%
|Mayans MC
|FX
|1.0
|0.67
|203%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.92
|0.65
|51%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|1.15
|0.64
|125%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.36
|0.62
|84%
|Evil
|CBS
|1.13
|0.62
|122%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 viewers (000s)
|Change from live-plus-SD
|Percent change from live-plus-SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|10,181
|5,053
|99%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|9,658
|4,696
|95%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|11,427
|4,693
|70%
|Bull
|CBS
|10,042
|4,307
|75%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,679
|4,281
|58%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|10,501
|4,050
|63%
|The Rookie
|NBC
|7,604
|3,875
|104%
|911
|Fox
|9,965
|3,874
|64%
|NCIS
|CBS
|14,689
|3,799
|35%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|11,193
|3,508
|46%
|FBI
|CBS
|12,058
|3,505
|41%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|10,004
|3,383
|51%
|SWAT
|CBS
|7,050
|3,209
|84%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|5,996
|3,171
|112%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|9,185
|3,017
|49%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|11,095
|2,999
|37%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|10,105
|2,990
|42%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6,544
|2,950
|82%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|7,475
|2,947
|65%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|7,364
|2,908
|65%
Source: Nielsen
