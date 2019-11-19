TV Ratings: 'Little Mermaid Live' Gets Strong 7-Day Boost

The "live" part of The Little Mermaid Live turned out to be more of a suggestion for a sizable portion of its audience.

The ABC special, which first aired Nov. 5, put up solid gains with seven days of delayed viewing. It tied with The Walking Dead and American Horror Story for the ninth-largest boost among adults 18-49 in the week of Nov. 4-10, growing by 0.84 points from its initial 2.6 rating. The Little Mermaid Live also added 2.7 million viewers over seven days, a little outside the top 20 for the week.

Both the viewer gain and the 18-49 boost are larger than usual for a "live" event (the special aired on tape delay outside the Eastern and Central time zones). Fox's Rent Live in January, for instance, gained only 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 729,000 viewers over seven days. Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which aired on NBC in April 2018, had similar initial ratings to The Little Mermaid Live but didn't grow as much after the fact.

The special also held onto its spot as the week's top-rated entertainment program in adults 18-49: Its 3.44 rating after seven days is 0.41 better than the 3.03 for The Masked Singer. As usual, This Is Us (+1.43 in adults 18-49) and The Good Doctor (+5.05 million viewers) had the biggest total gains. Half of the top 20 at least doubled their same-day 18-49 ratings over a week.

Below are the 20 broadcast and cable shows with the biggest seven-day gains in adults 18-49 and total viewers.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live-plus-7 18-49 rating Change from live-plus-SD Percent change from live-plus-SD This Is Us NBC 2.77 1.43 107% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.33 1.07 85% The Masked Singer Fox 3.03 1.03 52% 911 Fox 2.34 1.01 76% The Good Doctor ABC 1.66 0.97 141% New Amsterdam NBC 1.61 0.92 133% Modern Family ABC 1.82 0.9 98% Chicago PD NBC 1.82 0.86 90% The Little Mermaid Live ABC 3.44 0.84 32% The Walking Dead AMC 1.9 0.84 79% American Horror Story FX 1.34 0.84 168% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.46 0.81 125% A Million Little Things ABC 1.54 0.78 103% The Rookie CBS 1.28 0.72 129% Chicago Fire NBC 1.76 0.71 68% Mayans MC FX 1.0 0.67 203% Survivor CBS 1.92 0.65 51% Stumptown ABC 1.15 0.64 125% Prodigal Son Fox 1.36 0.62 84% Evil CBS 1.13 0.62 122%

Total Viewers

Show Network Live-plus-7 viewers (000s) Change from live-plus-SD Percent change from live-plus-SD The Good Doctor ABC 10,181 5,053 99% New Amsterdam NBC 9,658 4,696 95% This Is Us NBC 11,427 4,693 70% Bull CBS 10,042 4,307 75% Blue Bloods CBS 11,679 4,281 58% Chicago PD NBC 10,501 4,050 63% The Rookie NBC 7,604 3,875 104% 911 Fox 9,965 3,874 64% NCIS CBS 14,689 3,799 35% Chicago Fire NBC 11,193 3,508 46% FBI CBS 12,058 3,505 41% NCIS: New Orleans CBS 10,004 3,383 51% SWAT CBS 7,050 3,209 84% Stumptown ABC 5,996 3,171 112% Grey's Anatomy ABC 9,185 3,017 49% Chicago Med NBC 11,095 2,999 37% The Masked Singer Fox 10,105 2,990 42% Law & Order: SVU NBC 6,544 2,950 82% SEAL Team CBS 7,475 2,947 65% A Million Little Things ABC 7,364 2,908 65%

Source: Nielsen