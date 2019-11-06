TV Ratings: 'Little Mermaid Live' Scores for ABC

The hybrid film presentation and live musical delivers the best 18-49 rating for an entertainment program this fall.

The Little Mermaid Live delivered strong ratings for ABC Tuesday — stronger than any other entertainment program of the fall.

The hybrid film presentation and live musical scored a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, topping the premiere of The Masked Singer for the best demographic number for any network show (excluding live sports) since the start of the season. It averaged 8.98 million total viewers, well above ABC's usual audience in the 8-10 p.m. time period. The big lead-in also helped Emergence (0.7 in adults 18-49 3.47 million viewers) to its best demo rating since its premiere and biggest total audience since week two.

The Little Mermaid Live's ratings were also a big improvement on the last network musical event: Fox's Rent Live in January posted a 1.4 in adults 18-49 and 3.42 million viewers. It scored the best demo numbers for a TV musical since Fox's Grease Live in January 2016.

NBC's The Voice and This Is Us tied for the second-best 18-49 ratings in primetime Tuesday at 1.3 — a slight improvement for The Voice and a small decline for This Is Us; both shows grew some week to week in total viewers. New Amsterdam (0.7) was also off a little in the demo and in viewers.

NCIS was the most-watched show of the night, drawing 10.74 million viewers for CBS, but that's a season low in same-day numbers (as is its 1.0 in adults 18-49). FBI (8.54 million, 0.8) and NCIS: New Orleans (6.61 million, 0.7) were steady.

The Resident and Empire returned from their World Series hiatus on Fox, each scoring a 0.7 in adults 18-49. The Flash (0.4) and Arrow (0.2) both declined by a tenth of a point on The CW.

ABC easily topped primetime in adults 18-49 with a 2.0 rating. NBC finished second at 1.1, followed by CBS, 0.8, and Fox, 0.7. The CW averaged 0.3.

