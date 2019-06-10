2018-19 TV Season: Live-Plus-7 Ratings for Every Broadcast Series

From left: Al Michaels on 'Sunday Night Football,' Kaley Cuoco on 'The Big Bang Theory,' Nick Cannon on 'The Masked Singer'

Football rules again, while 'The Big Bang Theory' goes out on top and 'The Masked Singer' paces new series.

The delayed-viewing tide lifts nearly all shows, but it didn't do a ton to erase the losses the broadcast networks suffered in the 2018-19 season.

A number of shows got sizable boosts with a week of DVR and on-demand catchup, to be sure: More than two dozen (28 of 143, almost 20 percent) at least doubled their adults 18-49 ratings over seven days, and 23 added at least 3 million viewers to their totals.

But in terms of bringing shows up to their year-ago levels, well, DVRs aren't magic. The average network show declined by about 16 percent among adults 18-49 and 8 percent in viewers in the same-day ratings compared to 2017-18. After a week of delayed viewing, those losses shrank just a tiny bit, to 14 percent in the key 18-49 demo and 6 percent in viewers.

Only four shows — Fox's Thursday Night Football, ABC's 20/20, NBC's Sunday Dateline and The CW's Jane the Virgin — posted season-to-season gains among adults 18-49. A few shows that had same-day gains, including NBC's Chicago Fire and Fox's Bob's Burgers, ended up flat in the live-plus-7 numbers.

NBC's Sunday Night Football topped both the demographic and total-viewer charts, averaging a 5.9 rating in adults 18-49 (even with 2017-18) and 18.94 million viewers (up 7 percent). The Big Bang Theory's final season on CBS fell by 14 percent in adults 18-49 and 4 percent in viewers, but it tied for No. 1 in the demo among entertainment shows and was first in viewers with 18.06 million.

Fox's The Masked Singer (3.8 in adults 18-49) and CBS' FBI (12.68 million viewers) were the top first-year shows in each chart.

Live-plus-7 rankings for the full season are below. Averages include only new episodes that aired from Sept. 24, 2018-May 22, 2019.

Key: #Vs. combined CBS/NBC average in 2017-18. *Average includes post-Super Bowl episode. **Vs. ABC in 2016-17. ***Vs. Fox in 2017-18. ^Live-plus-7 data for prior season not available. ^^Moved to Friday from higher-traffic night.

Adults 18-49

Rank Show Network Live-plus-7 18-49 rating Plus/minus vs. 2017-18 1 Sunday Night Football NBC 5.9 even 2 Thursday Night Football Fox 4.4 +0.1 (+2.3%)# 3 This Is Us NBC 3.8 -1.6 (-29.6%)* The Big Bang Theory CBS 3.8 -0.6 (-13.6%) The Masked Singer Fox 3.8 n/a 6 The OT Fox 3.3 -0.4 (-10.8%) 7 Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.9 -0.5 (-14.7%) 8 Manifest NBC 2.8 n/a 9 Football Night in America Pt 3 NBC 2.7 -0.4 (-12.9%) 10 Young Sheldon CBS 2.6 -0.8 (-23.5%) 11 The Good Doctor ABC 2.5 -1.1 (-30.6%) 12 Modern Family ABC 2.4 -0.5 (-17.2%) 911 Fox 2.4 -0.6 (-20%) The Bachelor ABC 2.4 even 15 The Conners ABC 2.3 n/a 16 New Amsterdam NBC 2.2 n/a Survivor CBS 2.2 -0.2 (-8.3%) America's Got Talent: The Champions NBC 2.2 n/a 19 Chicago PD NBC 2.1 -0.1 (-4.5%) Chicago Fire NBC 2.1 even 21 A Million Little Things ABC 2.0 n/a Empire Fox 2.0 -0.8 (-28.6%) The Voice - Monday NBC 2.0 -0.5 (-20%) 24 NCIS CBS 1.9 -0.3 (-13.6%) Chicago Med NBC 1.9 -0.2 (-9.5%) 26 Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.8 -0.4 (-18.2%) Mom CBS 1.8 -0.2 (-10%) The Voice - Tuesday NBC 1.8 -0.5 (-21.7%) 29 Criminal Minds CBS 1.7 -0.3 (-15%) The Passage Fox 1.7 n/a Last Man Standing Fox 1.7 even** The Goldbergs ABC 1.7 -0.4 (-19%) American Idol - Sunday ABC 1.7 -0.4 (-19%) The Titan Games NBC 1.7 n/a Ellen's Game of Games NBC 1.7 -0.6 (-26.1%) 36 The Good Place NBC 1.6 -0.3 (-15.8%) The Resident Fox 1.6 -0.1 (-5.9%) Station 19 ABC 1.6 -0.2 (-11.1%) FBI CBS 1.6 n/a 40 How to Get Away With Murder ABC 1.5 -0.5 (-25%) The Rookie ABC 1.5 n/a Bull CBS 1.5 -0.4 (-21.1%) The Orville Fox 1.5 -0.5 (-25%) Will & Grace NBC 1.5 -1.3 (-46.4%) SWAT CBS 1.5 -0.3 (-16.7%) The Amazing Race CBS 1.5 -0.3 (-16.7%) Family Guy Fox 1.5 -0.2 (-11.8%) American Idol - Monday ABC 1.5 -0.5 (-25%) The Neighborhood CBS 1.5 n/a Star Fox 1.5 -0.3 (-16.7%) 51 SEAL Team CBS 1.4 -0.4 (-22.2%) Single Parents ABC 1.4 n/a Blue Bloods CBS 1.4 -0.1 (-6.7%) NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1.4 -0.2 (-12.5%) Superstore NBC 1.4 -0.2 (-12.5%) American Housewife ABC 1.4 -0.5 (-26.3%) Schooled ABC 1.4 n/a Bob's Burgers Fox 1.4 even 24 Hours to Hell and Back Fox 1.4 n/a^ The World's Best CBS 1.4* n/a The Simpsons Fox 1.4 -0.3 (-17.6%) Saturday Night Football ABC 1.4 even 63 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 1.3 -0.1 (-7.1%) The Enemy Within NBC 1.3 n/a Hawaii Five-0 CBS 1.3 -0.3 (-18.8%) Magnum P.I. CBS 1.3 n/a Murphy Brown CBS 1.3 n/a Hell's Kitchen Fox 1.3 even 60 Minutes CBS 1.3 -0.2 (-13.3%) Football Night in America Pt 2 NBC 1.3 -0.4 (-23.5%) 71 Whiskey Cavalier ABC 1.2 n/a The Flash CW 1.2 -0.3 (-20%) The Blacklist NBC 1.2 -0.4 (-25%)^^ Lethal Weapon Fox 1.2 -0.4 (-25%) Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC 1.2 -0.1 (-7.7%)*** Black-ish ABC 1.2 -0.6 (-33.3%) Life in Pieces CBS 1.2 -0.5 (-29.4%) The Cool Kids Fox 1.2 n/a World of Dance NBC 1.2 n/a^ Dancing With the Stars ABC 1.2 -0.4 (-25%) Fam CBS 1.2 n/a God Friended Me CBS 1.2 n/a 83 The Gifted Fox 1.1 -0.9 (-45%) Gotham Fox 1.1 -0.2 (-15.4%) Good Girls NBC 1.1 -0.4 (-26.7%) Bless This Mess ABC 1.1 n/a Splitting Up Together ABC 1.1 -0.8 (-42.1%) Masterchef Junior Fox 1.1 -0.1 (-8.3%) The Kids Are Alright ABC 1.1 n/a Shark Tank ABC 1.1 -0.4 (-26.7%) Man With a Plan CBS 1.1 -0.1 (-8.3%) NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 1.1 even 93 America's Funniest Home Videos ABC 1.0 -0.1 (-9.1%) MacGyver CBS 1.0 -0.2 (-16.7%) The Village NBC 1.0 n/a Happy Together CBS 1.0 n/a 97 Agents of SHIELD ABC 0.9 -0.3 (-25%) For the People ABC 0.9 -0.2 (-18.2%) Blindspot NBC 0.9 -0.3 (-25%) 20/20 ABC 0.9 +0.2 (+28.6%) Fresh Off the Boat ABC 0.9 -0.5 (-35.7%)^^ Madam Secretary CBS 0.9 -0.1 (-10%) Dateline - Friday NBC 0.9 -0.2 (-18.2%) Dancing With the Stars Juniors ABC 0.9 n/a The Great Christmas Light Fight ABC 0.9 n/a^ 106 The Fix ABC 0.8 n/a Speechless ABC 0.8 -0.8 (-50%)^^ I Feel Bad NBC 0.8 n/a The Code CBS 0.8 n/a Dateline Sunday NBC 0.8 +0.1 (+14.3%) Rel Fox 0.8 n/a 112 Riverdale CW 0.7 -0.3 (-30%) Supernatural CW 0.7 -0.3 (-30%) Proven Innocent Fox 0.7 n/a Midnight, Texas NBC 0.7 n/a^ Match Game ABC 0.7 -0.2 (-22.2%) AP Bio NBC 0.7 -0.4 (-36.4%) Million Dollar Mile CBS 0.7 n/a 119 Jane the Virgin CW 0.6 +0.1 (+20%) Arrow CW 0.6 -0.2 (-25%) Black Lightning CW 0.6 -0.4 (-40%) Charmed CW 0.6 n/a Legends of Tomorrow CW 0.6 -0.3 (-33.3%) The 100 CW 0.6 -0.1 (-14.3%) Legacies CW 0.6 n/a Supergirl CW 0.6 -0.3 (-33.3%) Abby's NBC 0.6 n/a 48 Hours CBS 0.6 -0.1 (-14.3%) Mental Samurai Fox 0.6 n/a Fox College Football Fox 0.6 even 131 Roswell, New Mexico CW 0.5 n/a Child Support ABC 0.5 -0.4 (-44.4%) The Red Line CBS 0.5 n/a Dateline Saturday Mystery NBC 0.5 -0.1 (-16.7%) 135 All American CW 0.4 n/a iZombie CW 0.4 -0.1 (-20%) Ransom CBS 0.4 even 1969 ABC 0.4 n/a NBA Countdown ABC 0.4 -0.1 (-20%) The Alec Baldwin Show ABC 0.3 n/a 141 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend CW 0.2 -0.1 (-33.3%) Dynasty CW 0.2 -0.1 (-33.3%) In the Dark CW 0.2 n/a

Total Viewers

Rank Show Network Live-plus-7 viewers (millions) Plus/minus vs. 2017-18 (millions) 1 Sunday Night Football NBC 18.94 +1.24 (+7%) 2 The Big Bang Theory CBS 18.06 -0.84 (-4.4%) 3 NCIS CBS 15.89 -1.13 (-6.6%) 4 Young Sheldon CBS 14.72 -1.77 (-10.7%) 5 Thursday Night Football Fox 14.43 +0.52 (+3.7%)# 6 This Is Us NBC 13.8 -3.64 (-20.9%)* 7 Blue Bloods CBS 12.83 -0.46 (-3.5%) 8 FBI CBS 12.68 n/a 9 The Good Doctor ABC 12.64 -4.08 (-24.4%) 10 Manifest NBC 12.61 n/a 11 America's Got Talent:

The Champions NBC 12.39 n/a 12 Chicago Fire NBC 11.66 +1.66 (+16.6%) 13 The Masked Singer Fox 11.57 n/a 14 Bull CBS 11.34 -3.19 (-22%) 15 Chicago Med NBC 11.26 +0.78 (+7.4%) 16 Chicago PD NBC 11.14 +0.64 (+6.1%) 17 New Amsterdam NBC 11.05 n/a 18 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 10.83 -1.78 (-14.1%) 19 60 Minutes CBS 10.77 -0.68 (-5.9%) 20 The Voice - Monday NBC 10.75 -1.12 (-9.4%) 21 The OT Fox 10.64 -1.0 (-8.6%) 22 Mom CBS 10.32 -0.77 (-6.9%) 23 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 10.13 -1.11 (-9.9%) 24 Grey's Anatomy ABC 10.12 -0.98 (-8.8%) 25 The Voice - Tuesday NBC 10.09 -1.32 (-11.6%) 26 911 Fox 10.07 -0.68 (-6.3%) 27 The Conners ABC 9.96 n/a 28 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 9.85 -0.86 (-8%) 29 Survivor CBS 9.69 -0.67 (-6.5%) 30 God Friended Me CBS 9.62 n/a 31 Football Night in America Pt 3 NBC 9.16 -0.42 (-4.4%) 32 American Idol - Sunday ABC 9.1 -0.47 (-4.9%) 33 Dancing With the Stars ABC 8.68 -1.88 (-17.8%) 34 SWAT CBS 8.61 -0.83 (-8.8%) 35 Murphy Brown CBS 8.47 n/a 36 SEAL Team CBS 8.43 -1.72 (-16.9%) 37 Magnum P.I. CBS 8.36 n/a 38 Last Man Standing Fox 8.33 even** 39 The Rookie ABC 8.31 n/a 40 Criminal Minds CBS 8.22 -1.37 (-14.3%) 41 Madam Secretary CBS 8.12 -0.98 (-10.8%) 42 American Idol - Monday ABC 8.0 -1.5 (-15.9%) 43 The Neighborhood CBS 7.99 n/a 44 The Bachelor ABC 7.92 -0.01 (-0.1%) 45 Modern Family ABC 7.83 -1.05 (-11.8%) 46 A Million Little Things ABC 7.78 n/a 47 The Resident Fox 7.74 +0.33 (+4.5%) 48 MacGyver CBS 7.7 -0.9 (-10.5%) 49 Station 19 ABC 7.66 -0.16 (-2%) 50 Law & Order: SVU NBC 7.39 -1.45 (-16.4%) 51 The Enemy Within NBC 7.21 n/a 52 The Blacklist NBC 7.18 -1.47 (-17%)^^ 53 The Code CBS 7.17 n/a 54 Life in Pieces CBS 7.09 -1.26 (-15.1%) 55 Ellen's Game of Games NBC 6.97 -2.23 (-24.2%) 56 Fam CBS 6.67 n/a 57 The Amazing Race CBS 6.66 -1.04 (-13.5%) 58 The Passage Fox 6.62 n/a 59 Man With a Plan CBS 6.42 -0.47 (-6.8%) 60 The World's Best CBS 6.41* n/a 61 The Goldbergs ABC 6.38 -0.82 (-11.4%) 62 Empire Fox 6.37 -1.62 (-20.3%) 63 Whiskey Cavalier ABC 6.36 n/a 64 The Titan Games NBC 6.05 n/a 65 The Village NBC 6.03 n/a 66 America's Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.88 +0.21 (+3.7%) 67 The Orville Fox 5.79 -0.9 (-13.5%) 68 The Cool Kids Fox 5.71 n/a 69 American Housewife ABC 5.46 -1.04 (-16%) 70 The Fix ABC 5.41 n/a 71 Lethal Weapon Fox 5.4 -1.27 (-19%) 72 Will & Grace NBC 5.31 -3.55 (-40.1%) 73 Bless This Mess ABC 5.29 n/a 74 Happy Together CBS 5.26 n/a 75 Dancing With the Stars Juniors ABC 5.22 n/a Saturday Night Football ABC 5.22 +0.26 (+5.2%) 77 How to Get Away With Murder ABC 5.15 -1.27 (-19.8%) 78 Schooled ABC 5.05 n/a 79 The Kids Are Alright ABC 4.95 n/a 80 Shark Tank ABC 4.85 -0.61 (-11.2%) 81 Star Fox 4.8 -0.67 (-12.2%) The Red Line CBS 4.8 n/a 83 World of Dance NBC 4.77 n/a^ 84 20/20 ABC 4.76 +0.88 (+22.7%) 85 Dateline - Sunday NBC 4.75 +0.34 (+7.7%) 86 The Great Christmas Light Fight ABC 4.74 n/a^ Dateline - Friday NBC 4.74 -1.02 (-17.7%) 88 Single Parents ABC 4.67 n/a 89 For the People ABC 4.65 +0.13 (+2.9%) 90 Football Night in America Pt 2 NBC 4.59 -0.92 (-16.7%) 91 The Good Place NBC 4.57 -0.89 (-16.3%) 92 Black-ish ABC 4.52 -1.44 (-24.2%) 93 24 Hours to Hell and Back Fox 4.5 n/a^ 94 48 Hours CBS 4.45 -0.23 (-4.9%) 95 Blindspot NBC 4.34 -0.97 (-18.3%) 96 Superstore NBC 4.3 -0.58 (-11.9%) 97 Hell's Kitchen Fox 4.14 -0.16 (-3.7%) 98 Good Girls NBC 4.03 -2.04 (-33.6%) 99 Splitting Up Together ABC 4.0 -2.13 (-34.7%) 100 Masterchef Junior Fox 3.89 -0.59 (-13.2%) 101 Fresh Off the Boat ABC 3.86 -0.91 (-19.1%)^^ 102 Gotham Fox 3.68 -0.41 (-10%) 103 The Simpsons Fox 3.67 -0.46 (-11.1%) 104 Proven Innocent Fox 3.58 n/a 105 Dateline Saturday Mystery NBC 3.55 +0.16 (+4.7%) 106 Agents of SHIELD ABC 3.52 -0.18 (-4.9%) 107 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 3.47 +0.03 (+0.9%) 108 Family Guy Fox 3.38 -0.25 (-6.9%) 109 The Gifted Fox 3.32 -2.6 (-43.9%) 110 Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC 3.21 +0.41 (+14.6%)*** 111 Midnight, Texas NBC 3.18 n/a^ Bob's Burgers Fox 3.18 +0.3 (+10.4%) 113 Speechless ABC 3.17 -2.34 (-42.5%)^^ Ransom CBS 3.17 -0.12 (-3.6%) 115 The Flash CW 3.12 -0.82 (-20.8%) 116 1969 ABC 3.0 n/a 117 Million Dollar Mile CBS 2.95 n/a 118 Match Game ABC 2.93 -0.62 (-17.5%) 119 I Feel Bad NBC 2.85 n/a 120 AP Bio NBC 2.5 -1.04 (-29.4%) 121 Child Support ABC 2.39 -1.96 (-45.1%) 122 Abby's NBC 2.35 n/a 123 Supernatural CW 2.31 -0.38 (-14.1%) 124 Fox College Football Fox 2.17 -0.11 (-4.8%) 125 Rel Fox 2.13 n/a 126 Supergirl CW 2.08 -0.91 (-30.4%) 127 Mental Samurai Fox 2.07 n/a 128 Riverdale CW 1.96 -0.49 (-20%) 129 NBA Countdown ABC 1.89 -0.04 (-2.1%) 130 Arrow CW 1.86 -0.29 (-13.5%) 131 Roswell, New Mexico CW 1.85 n/a 132 Legacies CW 1.69 n/a 133 Legends of Tomorrow CW 1.68 -0.79 (-32%) 134 Charmed CW 1.62 n/a 135 Black Lightning CW 1.62 -1.24 (-43.4%) 136 The 100 CW 1.6 -0.39 (-19.6%) 137 The Alec Baldwin Show ABC 1.52 n/a 138 Jane the Virgin CW 1.35 +0.12 (+9.8%) 139 All American CW 1.06 n/a 140 iZombie CW 1.01 -0.31 (-23.5%) 141 In the Dark CW 0.96 n/a 142 Dynasty CW 0.8 -0.2 (-20%) 143 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend CW 0.57 -0.23 (-28.8%)

Source: Nielsen, THR research