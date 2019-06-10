3:30pm PT by Rick Porter

2018-19 TV Season: Live-Plus-7 Ratings for Every Broadcast Series

Football rules again, while 'The Big Bang Theory' goes out on top and 'The Masked Singer' paces new series.
NBC; CBS; Fox
From left: Al Michaels on 'Sunday Night Football,' Kaley Cuoco on 'The Big Bang Theory,' Nick Cannon on 'The Masked Singer'

The delayed-viewing tide lifts nearly all shows, but it didn't do a ton to erase the losses the broadcast networks suffered in the 2018-19 season.

A number of shows got sizable boosts with a week of DVR and on-demand catchup, to be sure: More than two dozen (28 of 143, almost 20 percent) at least doubled their adults 18-49 ratings over seven days, and 23 added at least 3 million viewers to their totals. 

But in terms of bringing shows up to their year-ago levels, well, DVRs aren't magic. The average network show declined by about 16 percent among adults 18-49 and 8 percent in viewers in the same-day ratings compared to 2017-18. After a week of delayed viewing, those losses shrank just a tiny bit, to 14 percent in the key 18-49 demo and 6 percent in viewers.

Only four shows — Fox's Thursday Night Football, ABC's 20/20, NBC's Sunday Dateline and The CW's Jane the Virgin — posted season-to-season gains among adults 18-49. A few shows that had same-day gains, including NBC's Chicago Fire and Fox's Bob's Burgers, ended up flat in the live-plus-7 numbers.

NBC's Sunday Night Football topped both the demographic and total-viewer charts, averaging a 5.9 rating in adults 18-49 (even with 2017-18) and 18.94 million viewers (up 7 percent). The Big Bang Theory's final season on CBS fell by 14 percent in adults 18-49 and 4 percent in viewers, but it tied for No. 1 in the demo among entertainment shows and was first in viewers with 18.06 million.

Fox's The Masked Singer (3.8 in adults 18-49) and CBS' FBI (12.68 million viewers) were the top first-year shows in each chart.

Live-plus-7 rankings for the full season are below. Averages include only new episodes that aired from Sept. 24, 2018-May 22, 2019.

Key: #Vs. combined CBS/NBC average in 2017-18. *Average includes post-Super Bowl episode. **Vs. ABC in 2016-17. ***Vs. Fox in 2017-18. ^Live-plus-7 data for prior season not available. ^^Moved to Friday from higher-traffic night.

Adults 18-49

Rank Show Network Live-plus-7 18-49 rating Plus/minus vs. 2017-18
1 Sunday Night Football NBC 5.9 even
2 Thursday Night Football Fox 4.4 +0.1 (+2.3%)#
3 This Is Us NBC 3.8 -1.6 (-29.6%)*
  The Big Bang Theory CBS 3.8 -0.6 (-13.6%)
  The Masked Singer Fox 3.8 n/a
6 The OT Fox 3.3 -0.4 (-10.8%)
7 Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.9 -0.5 (-14.7%)
8 Manifest NBC 2.8 n/a
9 Football Night in America Pt 3 NBC 2.7 -0.4 (-12.9%)
10 Young Sheldon CBS 2.6 -0.8 (-23.5%)
11 The Good Doctor ABC 2.5 -1.1 (-30.6%)
12 Modern Family ABC 2.4 -0.5 (-17.2%)
  911 Fox 2.4 -0.6 (-20%)
  The Bachelor ABC 2.4 even
15 The Conners ABC 2.3 n/a
16 New Amsterdam NBC 2.2 n/a
  Survivor CBS 2.2 -0.2 (-8.3%)
  America's Got Talent: The Champions NBC 2.2 n/a
19 Chicago PD NBC 2.1 -0.1 (-4.5%)
  Chicago Fire NBC 2.1 even
21 A Million Little Things ABC 2.0 n/a
  Empire Fox 2.0 -0.8 (-28.6%)
  The Voice - Monday NBC 2.0 -0.5 (-20%)
24 NCIS CBS 1.9 -0.3 (-13.6%)
  Chicago Med NBC 1.9 -0.2 (-9.5%)
26 Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.8 -0.4 (-18.2%)
  Mom CBS 1.8 -0.2 (-10%)
  The Voice - Tuesday NBC 1.8 -0.5 (-21.7%)
29 Criminal Minds CBS 1.7 -0.3 (-15%)
  The Passage Fox 1.7 n/a
  Last Man Standing Fox 1.7 even**
  The Goldbergs ABC 1.7 -0.4 (-19%)
  American Idol - Sunday ABC 1.7 -0.4 (-19%)
  The Titan Games NBC 1.7 n/a
  Ellen's Game of Games NBC 1.7 -0.6 (-26.1%)
36 The Good Place NBC 1.6 -0.3 (-15.8%)
  The Resident Fox 1.6 -0.1 (-5.9%)
  Station 19 ABC 1.6 -0.2 (-11.1%)
  FBI CBS 1.6 n/a
40 How to Get Away With Murder ABC 1.5 -0.5 (-25%)
  The Rookie ABC 1.5 n/a
  Bull CBS 1.5 -0.4 (-21.1%)
  The Orville Fox 1.5 -0.5 (-25%)
  Will & Grace NBC 1.5 -1.3 (-46.4%)
  SWAT CBS 1.5 -0.3 (-16.7%)
  The Amazing Race CBS 1.5 -0.3 (-16.7%)
  Family Guy Fox 1.5 -0.2 (-11.8%)
  American Idol - Monday ABC 1.5 -0.5 (-25%)
  The Neighborhood CBS 1.5 n/a
  Star Fox 1.5 -0.3 (-16.7%)
51 SEAL Team CBS 1.4 -0.4 (-22.2%)
  Single Parents ABC 1.4 n/a
  Blue Bloods CBS 1.4 -0.1 (-6.7%)
  NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1.4 -0.2 (-12.5%)
  Superstore NBC 1.4 -0.2 (-12.5%)
  American Housewife ABC 1.4 -0.5 (-26.3%)
  Schooled ABC 1.4 n/a
  Bob's Burgers Fox 1.4 even
  24 Hours to Hell and Back Fox 1.4 n/a^
  The World's Best CBS 1.4* n/a
  The Simpsons Fox 1.4 -0.3 (-17.6%)
  Saturday Night Football ABC 1.4 even
63 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 1.3 -0.1 (-7.1%)
  The Enemy Within NBC 1.3 n/a
  Hawaii Five-0 CBS 1.3 -0.3 (-18.8%)
  Magnum P.I. CBS 1.3 n/a
  Murphy Brown CBS 1.3 n/a
  Hell's Kitchen Fox 1.3 even
  60 Minutes CBS 1.3 -0.2 (-13.3%)
  Football Night in America Pt 2 NBC 1.3 -0.4 (-23.5%)
71 Whiskey Cavalier ABC 1.2 n/a
  The Flash CW 1.2 -0.3 (-20%)
  The Blacklist NBC 1.2 -0.4 (-25%)^^
  Lethal Weapon Fox 1.2 -0.4 (-25%)
  Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC 1.2 -0.1 (-7.7%)***
  Black-ish ABC 1.2 -0.6 (-33.3%)
  Life in Pieces CBS 1.2 -0.5 (-29.4%)
  The Cool Kids Fox 1.2 n/a
  World of Dance NBC 1.2 n/a^
  Dancing With the Stars ABC 1.2 -0.4 (-25%)
  Fam CBS 1.2 n/a
  God Friended Me CBS 1.2 n/a
83 The Gifted Fox 1.1 -0.9 (-45%)
  Gotham Fox 1.1 -0.2 (-15.4%)
  Good Girls NBC 1.1 -0.4 (-26.7%)
  Bless This Mess ABC 1.1 n/a
  Splitting Up Together ABC 1.1 -0.8 (-42.1%)
  Masterchef Junior Fox 1.1 -0.1 (-8.3%)
  The Kids Are Alright ABC 1.1 n/a
  Shark Tank ABC 1.1 -0.4 (-26.7%)
  Man With a Plan CBS 1.1 -0.1 (-8.3%)
  NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 1.1 even
93 America's Funniest Home Videos ABC 1.0 -0.1 (-9.1%)
  MacGyver CBS 1.0 -0.2 (-16.7%)
  The Village NBC 1.0 n/a
  Happy Together CBS 1.0 n/a
97 Agents of SHIELD ABC 0.9 -0.3 (-25%)
  For the People ABC 0.9 -0.2 (-18.2%)
  Blindspot NBC 0.9 -0.3 (-25%)
  20/20 ABC 0.9 +0.2 (+28.6%)
  Fresh Off the Boat ABC 0.9 -0.5 (-35.7%)^^
  Madam Secretary CBS 0.9 -0.1 (-10%)
  Dateline - Friday NBC 0.9 -0.2 (-18.2%)
  Dancing With the Stars Juniors ABC 0.9 n/a
  The Great Christmas Light Fight ABC 0.9 n/a^
106 The Fix ABC 0.8 n/a
  Speechless ABC 0.8 -0.8 (-50%)^^
  I Feel Bad NBC 0.8 n/a
  The Code CBS 0.8 n/a
  Dateline Sunday NBC 0.8 +0.1 (+14.3%)
  Rel Fox 0.8 n/a
112 Riverdale CW 0.7 -0.3 (-30%)
  Supernatural CW 0.7 -0.3 (-30%)
  Proven Innocent Fox 0.7 n/a
  Midnight, Texas NBC 0.7 n/a^
  Match Game ABC 0.7 -0.2 (-22.2%)
  AP Bio NBC 0.7 -0.4 (-36.4%)
  Million Dollar Mile CBS 0.7 n/a
119 Jane the Virgin CW 0.6 +0.1 (+20%)
  Arrow CW 0.6 -0.2 (-25%)
  Black Lightning CW 0.6 -0.4 (-40%)
  Charmed CW 0.6 n/a
  Legends of Tomorrow CW 0.6 -0.3 (-33.3%)
  The 100 CW 0.6 -0.1 (-14.3%)
  Legacies CW 0.6 n/a
  Supergirl CW 0.6 -0.3 (-33.3%)
  Abby's NBC 0.6 n/a
  48 Hours CBS 0.6 -0.1 (-14.3%)
  Mental Samurai Fox 0.6 n/a
  Fox College Football Fox 0.6 even
131 Roswell, New Mexico CW 0.5 n/a
  Child Support ABC 0.5 -0.4 (-44.4%)
  The Red Line CBS 0.5 n/a
  Dateline Saturday Mystery NBC 0.5 -0.1 (-16.7%)
135 All American CW 0.4 n/a
  iZombie CW 0.4 -0.1 (-20%)
  Ransom CBS 0.4 even
  1969 ABC 0.4 n/a
  NBA Countdown ABC 0.4 -0.1 (-20%)
  The Alec Baldwin Show ABC 0.3 n/a
141 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend CW 0.2 -0.1 (-33.3%)
  Dynasty CW 0.2 -0.1 (-33.3%)
  In the Dark CW 0.2 n/a

Total Viewers

Rank Show Network Live-plus-7 viewers (millions) Plus/minus vs. 2017-18 (millions)
1 Sunday Night Football NBC 18.94 +1.24 (+7%)
2 The Big Bang Theory CBS 18.06 -0.84 (-4.4%)
3 NCIS CBS 15.89 -1.13 (-6.6%)
4 Young Sheldon CBS 14.72 -1.77 (-10.7%)
5 Thursday Night Football Fox 14.43 +0.52 (+3.7%)#
6 This Is Us NBC 13.8 -3.64 (-20.9%)*
7 Blue Bloods CBS 12.83 -0.46 (-3.5%)
8 FBI CBS 12.68 n/a
9 The Good Doctor ABC 12.64 -4.08 (-24.4%)
10 Manifest NBC 12.61 n/a
11 America's Got Talent:
The Champions		 NBC 12.39 n/a
12 Chicago Fire NBC 11.66 +1.66 (+16.6%)
13 The Masked Singer Fox 11.57 n/a
14 Bull CBS 11.34 -3.19 (-22%)
15 Chicago Med NBC 11.26 +0.78 (+7.4%)
16 Chicago PD NBC 11.14 +0.64 (+6.1%)
17 New Amsterdam NBC 11.05 n/a
18 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 10.83 -1.78 (-14.1%)
19 60 Minutes CBS 10.77 -0.68 (-5.9%)
20 The Voice - Monday NBC 10.75 -1.12 (-9.4%)
21 The OT Fox 10.64 -1.0 (-8.6%)
22 Mom CBS 10.32 -0.77 (-6.9%)
23 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 10.13 -1.11 (-9.9%)
24 Grey's Anatomy ABC 10.12 -0.98 (-8.8%)
25 The Voice - Tuesday NBC 10.09 -1.32 (-11.6%)
26 911 Fox 10.07 -0.68 (-6.3%)
27 The Conners ABC 9.96 n/a
28 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 9.85 -0.86 (-8%)
29 Survivor CBS 9.69 -0.67 (-6.5%)
30 God Friended Me CBS 9.62 n/a
31 Football Night in America Pt 3 NBC 9.16 -0.42 (-4.4%)
32 American Idol - Sunday ABC 9.1 -0.47 (-4.9%)
33 Dancing With the Stars ABC 8.68 -1.88 (-17.8%)
34 SWAT CBS 8.61 -0.83 (-8.8%)
35 Murphy Brown CBS 8.47 n/a
36 SEAL Team CBS 8.43 -1.72 (-16.9%)
37 Magnum P.I. CBS 8.36 n/a
38 Last Man Standing Fox 8.33 even**
39 The Rookie ABC 8.31 n/a
40 Criminal Minds CBS 8.22 -1.37 (-14.3%)
41 Madam Secretary CBS 8.12 -0.98 (-10.8%)
42 American Idol - Monday ABC 8.0 -1.5 (-15.9%)
43 The Neighborhood CBS 7.99 n/a
44 The Bachelor ABC 7.92 -0.01 (-0.1%)
45 Modern Family ABC 7.83 -1.05 (-11.8%)
46 A Million Little Things ABC 7.78 n/a
47 The Resident Fox 7.74 +0.33 (+4.5%)
48 MacGyver CBS 7.7 -0.9 (-10.5%)
49 Station 19 ABC 7.66 -0.16 (-2%)
50 Law & Order: SVU NBC 7.39 -1.45 (-16.4%)
51 The Enemy Within NBC 7.21 n/a
52 The Blacklist NBC 7.18 -1.47 (-17%)^^
53 The Code CBS 7.17 n/a
54 Life in Pieces CBS 7.09 -1.26 (-15.1%)
55 Ellen's Game of Games NBC 6.97 -2.23 (-24.2%)
56 Fam CBS 6.67 n/a
57 The Amazing Race CBS 6.66 -1.04 (-13.5%)
58 The Passage Fox 6.62 n/a
59 Man With a Plan CBS 6.42 -0.47 (-6.8%)
60 The World's Best CBS 6.41* n/a
61 The Goldbergs ABC 6.38 -0.82 (-11.4%)
62 Empire Fox 6.37 -1.62 (-20.3%)
63 Whiskey Cavalier ABC 6.36 n/a
64 The Titan Games NBC 6.05 n/a
65 The Village NBC 6.03 n/a
66 America's Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.88 +0.21 (+3.7%)
67 The Orville Fox 5.79 -0.9 (-13.5%)
68 The Cool Kids Fox 5.71 n/a
69 American Housewife ABC 5.46 -1.04 (-16%)
70 The Fix ABC 5.41 n/a
71 Lethal Weapon Fox 5.4 -1.27 (-19%)
72 Will & Grace NBC 5.31 -3.55 (-40.1%)
73 Bless This Mess ABC 5.29 n/a
74 Happy Together CBS 5.26 n/a
75 Dancing With the Stars Juniors ABC 5.22 n/a
  Saturday Night Football ABC 5.22 +0.26 (+5.2%)
77 How to Get Away With Murder ABC 5.15 -1.27 (-19.8%)
78 Schooled ABC 5.05 n/a
79 The Kids Are Alright ABC 4.95 n/a
80 Shark Tank ABC 4.85 -0.61 (-11.2%)
81 Star Fox 4.8 -0.67 (-12.2%)
  The Red Line CBS 4.8 n/a
83 World of Dance NBC 4.77 n/a^
84 20/20 ABC 4.76 +0.88 (+22.7%)
85 Dateline - Sunday NBC 4.75 +0.34 (+7.7%)
86 The Great Christmas Light Fight ABC 4.74 n/a^
  Dateline - Friday NBC 4.74 -1.02 (-17.7%)
88 Single Parents ABC 4.67 n/a
89 For the People ABC 4.65 +0.13 (+2.9%)
90 Football Night in America Pt 2 NBC 4.59 -0.92 (-16.7%)
91 The Good Place NBC 4.57 -0.89 (-16.3%)
92 Black-ish ABC 4.52 -1.44 (-24.2%)
93 24 Hours to Hell and Back Fox 4.5 n/a^
94 48 Hours CBS 4.45 -0.23 (-4.9%)
95 Blindspot NBC 4.34 -0.97 (-18.3%)
96 Superstore NBC 4.3 -0.58 (-11.9%)
97 Hell's Kitchen Fox 4.14 -0.16 (-3.7%)
98 Good Girls NBC 4.03 -2.04 (-33.6%)
99 Splitting Up Together ABC 4.0 -2.13 (-34.7%)
100 Masterchef Junior Fox 3.89 -0.59 (-13.2%)
101 Fresh Off the Boat ABC 3.86 -0.91 (-19.1%)^^
102 Gotham Fox 3.68 -0.41 (-10%)
103 The Simpsons Fox 3.67 -0.46 (-11.1%)
104 Proven Innocent Fox 3.58 n/a
105 Dateline Saturday Mystery NBC 3.55 +0.16 (+4.7%)
106 Agents of SHIELD ABC 3.52 -0.18 (-4.9%)
107 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 3.47 +0.03 (+0.9%)
108 Family Guy Fox 3.38 -0.25 (-6.9%)
109 The Gifted Fox 3.32 -2.6 (-43.9%)
110 Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC 3.21 +0.41 (+14.6%)***
111 Midnight, Texas NBC 3.18 n/a^
  Bob's Burgers Fox 3.18 +0.3 (+10.4%)
113 Speechless ABC 3.17 -2.34 (-42.5%)^^
  Ransom CBS 3.17 -0.12 (-3.6%)
115 The Flash CW 3.12 -0.82 (-20.8%)
116 1969 ABC 3.0 n/a
117 Million Dollar Mile CBS 2.95 n/a
118 Match Game ABC 2.93 -0.62 (-17.5%)
119 I Feel Bad NBC 2.85 n/a
120 AP Bio NBC 2.5 -1.04 (-29.4%)
121 Child Support ABC 2.39 -1.96 (-45.1%)
122 Abby's NBC 2.35 n/a
123 Supernatural CW 2.31 -0.38 (-14.1%)
124 Fox College Football Fox 2.17 -0.11 (-4.8%)
125 Rel Fox 2.13 n/a
126 Supergirl CW 2.08 -0.91 (-30.4%)
127 Mental Samurai Fox 2.07 n/a
128 Riverdale CW 1.96 -0.49 (-20%)
129 NBA Countdown ABC 1.89 -0.04 (-2.1%)
130 Arrow CW 1.86 -0.29 (-13.5%)
131 Roswell, New Mexico CW 1.85 n/a
132 Legacies CW 1.69 n/a
133 Legends of Tomorrow CW 1.68 -0.79 (-32%)
134 Charmed CW 1.62 n/a
135 Black Lightning CW 1.62 -1.24 (-43.4%)
136 The 100 CW 1.6 -0.39 (-19.6%)
137 The Alec Baldwin Show ABC 1.52 n/a
138 Jane the Virgin CW 1.35 +0.12 (+9.8%)
139 All American CW 1.06 n/a
140 iZombie CW 1.01 -0.31 (-23.5%)
141 In the Dark CW 0.96 n/a
142 Dynasty CW 0.8 -0.2 (-20%)
143 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend CW 0.57 -0.23 (-28.8%)

Source: Nielsen, THR research

Rick Porter

Rick Porter

Rick.Porter@THR.com rickporter

TV Scorecards