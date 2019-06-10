3:30pm PT by Rick Porter
2018-19 TV Season: Live-Plus-7 Ratings for Every Broadcast Series
The delayed-viewing tide lifts nearly all shows, but it didn't do a ton to erase the losses the broadcast networks suffered in the 2018-19 season.
A number of shows got sizable boosts with a week of DVR and on-demand catchup, to be sure: More than two dozen (28 of 143, almost 20 percent) at least doubled their adults 18-49 ratings over seven days, and 23 added at least 3 million viewers to their totals.
But in terms of bringing shows up to their year-ago levels, well, DVRs aren't magic. The average network show declined by about 16 percent among adults 18-49 and 8 percent in viewers in the same-day ratings compared to 2017-18. After a week of delayed viewing, those losses shrank just a tiny bit, to 14 percent in the key 18-49 demo and 6 percent in viewers.
Only four shows — Fox's Thursday Night Football, ABC's 20/20, NBC's Sunday Dateline and The CW's Jane the Virgin — posted season-to-season gains among adults 18-49. A few shows that had same-day gains, including NBC's Chicago Fire and Fox's Bob's Burgers, ended up flat in the live-plus-7 numbers.
NBC's Sunday Night Football topped both the demographic and total-viewer charts, averaging a 5.9 rating in adults 18-49 (even with 2017-18) and 18.94 million viewers (up 7 percent). The Big Bang Theory's final season on CBS fell by 14 percent in adults 18-49 and 4 percent in viewers, but it tied for No. 1 in the demo among entertainment shows and was first in viewers with 18.06 million.
Fox's The Masked Singer (3.8 in adults 18-49) and CBS' FBI (12.68 million viewers) were the top first-year shows in each chart.
Live-plus-7 rankings for the full season are below. Averages include only new episodes that aired from Sept. 24, 2018-May 22, 2019.
Key: #Vs. combined CBS/NBC average in 2017-18. *Average includes post-Super Bowl episode. **Vs. ABC in 2016-17. ***Vs. Fox in 2017-18. ^Live-plus-7 data for prior season not available. ^^Moved to Friday from higher-traffic night.
Adults 18-49
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 18-49 rating
|Plus/minus vs. 2017-18
|1
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|5.9
|even
|2
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|4.4
|+0.1 (+2.3%)#
|3
|This Is Us
|NBC
|3.8
|-1.6 (-29.6%)*
|The Big Bang Theory
|CBS
|3.8
|-0.6 (-13.6%)
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|3.8
|n/a
|6
|The OT
|Fox
|3.3
|-0.4 (-10.8%)
|7
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.9
|-0.5 (-14.7%)
|8
|Manifest
|NBC
|2.8
|n/a
|9
|Football Night in America Pt 3
|NBC
|2.7
|-0.4 (-12.9%)
|10
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|2.6
|-0.8 (-23.5%)
|11
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|2.5
|-1.1 (-30.6%)
|12
|Modern Family
|ABC
|2.4
|-0.5 (-17.2%)
|911
|Fox
|2.4
|-0.6 (-20%)
|The Bachelor
|ABC
|2.4
|even
|15
|The Conners
|ABC
|2.3
|n/a
|16
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|2.2
|n/a
|Survivor
|CBS
|2.2
|-0.2 (-8.3%)
|America's Got Talent: The Champions
|NBC
|2.2
|n/a
|19
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|2.1
|-0.1 (-4.5%)
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|2.1
|even
|21
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|2.0
|n/a
|Empire
|Fox
|2.0
|-0.8 (-28.6%)
|The Voice - Monday
|NBC
|2.0
|-0.5 (-20%)
|24
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.9
|-0.3 (-13.6%)
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.9
|-0.2 (-9.5%)
|26
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.8
|-0.4 (-18.2%)
|Mom
|CBS
|1.8
|-0.2 (-10%)
|The Voice - Tuesday
|NBC
|1.8
|-0.5 (-21.7%)
|29
|Criminal Minds
|CBS
|1.7
|-0.3 (-15%)
|The Passage
|Fox
|1.7
|n/a
|Last Man Standing
|Fox
|1.7
|even**
|The Goldbergs
|ABC
|1.7
|-0.4 (-19%)
|American Idol - Sunday
|ABC
|1.7
|-0.4 (-19%)
|The Titan Games
|NBC
|1.7
|n/a
|Ellen's Game of Games
|NBC
|1.7
|-0.6 (-26.1%)
|36
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.6
|-0.3 (-15.8%)
|The Resident
|Fox
|1.6
|-0.1 (-5.9%)
|Station 19
|ABC
|1.6
|-0.2 (-11.1%)
|FBI
|CBS
|1.6
|n/a
|40
|How to Get Away With Murder
|ABC
|1.5
|-0.5 (-25%)
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.5
|n/a
|Bull
|CBS
|1.5
|-0.4 (-21.1%)
|The Orville
|Fox
|1.5
|-0.5 (-25%)
|Will & Grace
|NBC
|1.5
|-1.3 (-46.4%)
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.5
|-0.3 (-16.7%)
|The Amazing Race
|CBS
|1.5
|-0.3 (-16.7%)
|Family Guy
|Fox
|1.5
|-0.2 (-11.8%)
|American Idol - Monday
|ABC
|1.5
|-0.5 (-25%)
|The Neighborhood
|CBS
|1.5
|n/a
|Star
|Fox
|1.5
|-0.3 (-16.7%)
|51
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|1.4
|-0.4 (-22.2%)
|Single Parents
|ABC
|1.4
|n/a
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|1.4
|-0.1 (-6.7%)
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|1.4
|-0.2 (-12.5%)
|Superstore
|NBC
|1.4
|-0.2 (-12.5%)
|American Housewife
|ABC
|1.4
|-0.5 (-26.3%)
|Schooled
|ABC
|1.4
|n/a
|Bob's Burgers
|Fox
|1.4
|even
|24 Hours to Hell and Back
|Fox
|1.4
|n/a^
|The World's Best
|CBS
|1.4*
|n/a
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|1.4
|-0.3 (-17.6%)
|Saturday Night Football
|ABC
|1.4
|even
|63
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|1.3
|-0.1 (-7.1%)
|The Enemy Within
|NBC
|1.3
|n/a
|Hawaii Five-0
|CBS
|1.3
|-0.3 (-18.8%)
|Magnum P.I.
|CBS
|1.3
|n/a
|Murphy Brown
|CBS
|1.3
|n/a
|Hell's Kitchen
|Fox
|1.3
|even
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|1.3
|-0.2 (-13.3%)
|Football Night in America Pt 2
|NBC
|1.3
|-0.4 (-23.5%)
|71
|Whiskey Cavalier
|ABC
|1.2
|n/a
|The Flash
|CW
|1.2
|-0.3 (-20%)
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|1.2
|-0.4 (-25%)^^
|Lethal Weapon
|Fox
|1.2
|-0.4 (-25%)
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|NBC
|1.2
|-0.1 (-7.7%)***
|Black-ish
|ABC
|1.2
|-0.6 (-33.3%)
|Life in Pieces
|CBS
|1.2
|-0.5 (-29.4%)
|The Cool Kids
|Fox
|1.2
|n/a
|World of Dance
|NBC
|1.2
|n/a^
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|1.2
|-0.4 (-25%)
|Fam
|CBS
|1.2
|n/a
|God Friended Me
|CBS
|1.2
|n/a
|83
|The Gifted
|Fox
|1.1
|-0.9 (-45%)
|Gotham
|Fox
|1.1
|-0.2 (-15.4%)
|Good Girls
|NBC
|1.1
|-0.4 (-26.7%)
|Bless This Mess
|ABC
|1.1
|n/a
|Splitting Up Together
|ABC
|1.1
|-0.8 (-42.1%)
|Masterchef Junior
|Fox
|1.1
|-0.1 (-8.3%)
|The Kids Are Alright
|ABC
|1.1
|n/a
|Shark Tank
|ABC
|1.1
|-0.4 (-26.7%)
|Man With a Plan
|CBS
|1.1
|-0.1 (-8.3%)
|NBA Saturday Primetime
|ABC
|1.1
|even
|93
|America's Funniest Home Videos
|ABC
|1.0
|-0.1 (-9.1%)
|MacGyver
|CBS
|1.0
|-0.2 (-16.7%)
|The Village
|NBC
|1.0
|n/a
|Happy Together
|CBS
|1.0
|n/a
|97
|Agents of SHIELD
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.3 (-25%)
|For the People
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.2 (-18.2%)
|Blindspot
|NBC
|0.9
|-0.3 (-25%)
|20/20
|ABC
|0.9
|+0.2 (+28.6%)
|Fresh Off the Boat
|ABC
|0.9
|-0.5 (-35.7%)^^
|Madam Secretary
|CBS
|0.9
|-0.1 (-10%)
|Dateline - Friday
|NBC
|0.9
|-0.2 (-18.2%)
|Dancing With the Stars Juniors
|ABC
|0.9
|n/a
|The Great Christmas Light Fight
|ABC
|0.9
|n/a^
|106
|The Fix
|ABC
|0.8
|n/a
|Speechless
|ABC
|0.8
|-0.8 (-50%)^^
|I Feel Bad
|NBC
|0.8
|n/a
|The Code
|CBS
|0.8
|n/a
|Dateline Sunday
|NBC
|0.8
|+0.1 (+14.3%)
|Rel
|Fox
|0.8
|n/a
|112
|Riverdale
|CW
|0.7
|-0.3 (-30%)
|Supernatural
|CW
|0.7
|-0.3 (-30%)
|Proven Innocent
|Fox
|0.7
|n/a
|Midnight, Texas
|NBC
|0.7
|n/a^
|Match Game
|ABC
|0.7
|-0.2 (-22.2%)
|AP Bio
|NBC
|0.7
|-0.4 (-36.4%)
|Million Dollar Mile
|CBS
|0.7
|n/a
|119
|Jane the Virgin
|CW
|0.6
|+0.1 (+20%)
|Arrow
|CW
|0.6
|-0.2 (-25%)
|Black Lightning
|CW
|0.6
|-0.4 (-40%)
|Charmed
|CW
|0.6
|n/a
|Legends of Tomorrow
|CW
|0.6
|-0.3 (-33.3%)
|The 100
|CW
|0.6
|-0.1 (-14.3%)
|Legacies
|CW
|0.6
|n/a
|Supergirl
|CW
|0.6
|-0.3 (-33.3%)
|Abby's
|NBC
|0.6
|n/a
|48 Hours
|CBS
|0.6
|-0.1 (-14.3%)
|Mental Samurai
|Fox
|0.6
|n/a
|Fox College Football
|Fox
|0.6
|even
|131
|Roswell, New Mexico
|CW
|0.5
|n/a
|Child Support
|ABC
|0.5
|-0.4 (-44.4%)
|The Red Line
|CBS
|0.5
|n/a
|Dateline Saturday Mystery
|NBC
|0.5
|-0.1 (-16.7%)
|135
|All American
|CW
|0.4
|n/a
|iZombie
|CW
|0.4
|-0.1 (-20%)
|Ransom
|CBS
|0.4
|even
|1969
|ABC
|0.4
|n/a
|NBA Countdown
|ABC
|0.4
|-0.1 (-20%)
|The Alec Baldwin Show
|ABC
|0.3
|n/a
|141
|Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
|CW
|0.2
|-0.1 (-33.3%)
|Dynasty
|CW
|0.2
|-0.1 (-33.3%)
|In the Dark
|CW
|0.2
|n/a
Total Viewers
|Rank
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 viewers (millions)
|Plus/minus vs. 2017-18 (millions)
|1
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|18.94
|+1.24 (+7%)
|2
|The Big Bang Theory
|CBS
|18.06
|-0.84 (-4.4%)
|3
|NCIS
|CBS
|15.89
|-1.13 (-6.6%)
|4
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|14.72
|-1.77 (-10.7%)
|5
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|14.43
|+0.52 (+3.7%)#
|6
|This Is Us
|NBC
|13.8
|-3.64 (-20.9%)*
|7
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|12.83
|-0.46 (-3.5%)
|8
|FBI
|CBS
|12.68
|n/a
|9
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|12.64
|-4.08 (-24.4%)
|10
|Manifest
|NBC
|12.61
|n/a
|11
|
America's Got Talent:
The Champions
|NBC
|12.39
|n/a
|12
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|11.66
|+1.66 (+16.6%)
|13
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|11.57
|n/a
|14
|Bull
|CBS
|11.34
|-3.19 (-22%)
|15
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|11.26
|+0.78 (+7.4%)
|16
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|11.14
|+0.64 (+6.1%)
|17
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|11.05
|n/a
|18
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|10.83
|-1.78 (-14.1%)
|19
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|10.77
|-0.68 (-5.9%)
|20
|The Voice - Monday
|NBC
|10.75
|-1.12 (-9.4%)
|21
|The OT
|Fox
|10.64
|-1.0 (-8.6%)
|22
|Mom
|CBS
|10.32
|-0.77 (-6.9%)
|23
|Hawaii Five-0
|CBS
|10.13
|-1.11 (-9.9%)
|24
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|10.12
|-0.98 (-8.8%)
|25
|The Voice - Tuesday
|NBC
|10.09
|-1.32 (-11.6%)
|26
|911
|Fox
|10.07
|-0.68 (-6.3%)
|27
|The Conners
|ABC
|9.96
|n/a
|28
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|9.85
|-0.86 (-8%)
|29
|Survivor
|CBS
|9.69
|-0.67 (-6.5%)
|30
|God Friended Me
|CBS
|9.62
|n/a
|31
|Football Night in America Pt 3
|NBC
|9.16
|-0.42 (-4.4%)
|32
|American Idol - Sunday
|ABC
|9.1
|-0.47 (-4.9%)
|33
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|8.68
|-1.88 (-17.8%)
|34
|SWAT
|CBS
|8.61
|-0.83 (-8.8%)
|35
|Murphy Brown
|CBS
|8.47
|n/a
|36
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|8.43
|-1.72 (-16.9%)
|37
|Magnum P.I.
|CBS
|8.36
|n/a
|38
|Last Man Standing
|Fox
|8.33
|even**
|39
|The Rookie
|ABC
|8.31
|n/a
|40
|Criminal Minds
|CBS
|8.22
|-1.37 (-14.3%)
|41
|Madam Secretary
|CBS
|8.12
|-0.98 (-10.8%)
|42
|American Idol - Monday
|ABC
|8.0
|-1.5 (-15.9%)
|43
|The Neighborhood
|CBS
|7.99
|n/a
|44
|The Bachelor
|ABC
|7.92
|-0.01 (-0.1%)
|45
|Modern Family
|ABC
|7.83
|-1.05 (-11.8%)
|46
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|7.78
|n/a
|47
|The Resident
|Fox
|7.74
|+0.33 (+4.5%)
|48
|MacGyver
|CBS
|7.7
|-0.9 (-10.5%)
|49
|Station 19
|ABC
|7.66
|-0.16 (-2%)
|50
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|7.39
|-1.45 (-16.4%)
|51
|The Enemy Within
|NBC
|7.21
|n/a
|52
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|7.18
|-1.47 (-17%)^^
|53
|The Code
|CBS
|7.17
|n/a
|54
|Life in Pieces
|CBS
|7.09
|-1.26 (-15.1%)
|55
|Ellen's Game of Games
|NBC
|6.97
|-2.23 (-24.2%)
|56
|Fam
|CBS
|6.67
|n/a
|57
|The Amazing Race
|CBS
|6.66
|-1.04 (-13.5%)
|58
|The Passage
|Fox
|6.62
|n/a
|59
|Man With a Plan
|CBS
|6.42
|-0.47 (-6.8%)
|60
|The World's Best
|CBS
|6.41*
|n/a
|61
|The Goldbergs
|ABC
|6.38
|-0.82 (-11.4%)
|62
|Empire
|Fox
|6.37
|-1.62 (-20.3%)
|63
|Whiskey Cavalier
|ABC
|6.36
|n/a
|64
|The Titan Games
|NBC
|6.05
|n/a
|65
|The Village
|NBC
|6.03
|n/a
|66
|America's Funniest Home Videos
|ABC
|5.88
|+0.21 (+3.7%)
|67
|The Orville
|Fox
|5.79
|-0.9 (-13.5%)
|68
|The Cool Kids
|Fox
|5.71
|n/a
|69
|American Housewife
|ABC
|5.46
|-1.04 (-16%)
|70
|The Fix
|ABC
|5.41
|n/a
|71
|Lethal Weapon
|Fox
|5.4
|-1.27 (-19%)
|72
|Will & Grace
|NBC
|5.31
|-3.55 (-40.1%)
|73
|Bless This Mess
|ABC
|5.29
|n/a
|74
|Happy Together
|CBS
|5.26
|n/a
|75
|Dancing With the Stars Juniors
|ABC
|5.22
|n/a
|Saturday Night Football
|ABC
|5.22
|+0.26 (+5.2%)
|77
|How to Get Away With Murder
|ABC
|5.15
|-1.27 (-19.8%)
|78
|Schooled
|ABC
|5.05
|n/a
|79
|The Kids Are Alright
|ABC
|4.95
|n/a
|80
|Shark Tank
|ABC
|4.85
|-0.61 (-11.2%)
|81
|Star
|Fox
|4.8
|-0.67 (-12.2%)
|The Red Line
|CBS
|4.8
|n/a
|83
|World of Dance
|NBC
|4.77
|n/a^
|84
|20/20
|ABC
|4.76
|+0.88 (+22.7%)
|85
|Dateline - Sunday
|NBC
|4.75
|+0.34 (+7.7%)
|86
|The Great Christmas Light Fight
|ABC
|4.74
|n/a^
|Dateline - Friday
|NBC
|4.74
|-1.02 (-17.7%)
|88
|Single Parents
|ABC
|4.67
|n/a
|89
|For the People
|ABC
|4.65
|+0.13 (+2.9%)
|90
|Football Night in America Pt 2
|NBC
|4.59
|-0.92 (-16.7%)
|91
|The Good Place
|NBC
|4.57
|-0.89 (-16.3%)
|92
|Black-ish
|ABC
|4.52
|-1.44 (-24.2%)
|93
|24 Hours to Hell and Back
|Fox
|4.5
|n/a^
|94
|48 Hours
|CBS
|4.45
|-0.23 (-4.9%)
|95
|Blindspot
|NBC
|4.34
|-0.97 (-18.3%)
|96
|Superstore
|NBC
|4.3
|-0.58 (-11.9%)
|97
|Hell's Kitchen
|Fox
|4.14
|-0.16 (-3.7%)
|98
|Good Girls
|NBC
|4.03
|-2.04 (-33.6%)
|99
|Splitting Up Together
|ABC
|4.0
|-2.13 (-34.7%)
|100
|Masterchef Junior
|Fox
|3.89
|-0.59 (-13.2%)
|101
|Fresh Off the Boat
|ABC
|3.86
|-0.91 (-19.1%)^^
|102
|Gotham
|Fox
|3.68
|-0.41 (-10%)
|103
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|3.67
|-0.46 (-11.1%)
|104
|Proven Innocent
|Fox
|3.58
|n/a
|105
|Dateline Saturday Mystery
|NBC
|3.55
|+0.16 (+4.7%)
|106
|Agents of SHIELD
|ABC
|3.52
|-0.18 (-4.9%)
|107
|NBA Saturday Primetime
|ABC
|3.47
|+0.03 (+0.9%)
|108
|Family Guy
|Fox
|3.38
|-0.25 (-6.9%)
|109
|The Gifted
|Fox
|3.32
|-2.6 (-43.9%)
|110
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|NBC
|3.21
|+0.41 (+14.6%)***
|111
|Midnight, Texas
|NBC
|3.18
|n/a^
|Bob's Burgers
|Fox
|3.18
|+0.3 (+10.4%)
|113
|Speechless
|ABC
|3.17
|-2.34 (-42.5%)^^
|Ransom
|CBS
|3.17
|-0.12 (-3.6%)
|115
|The Flash
|CW
|3.12
|-0.82 (-20.8%)
|116
|1969
|ABC
|3.0
|n/a
|117
|Million Dollar Mile
|CBS
|2.95
|n/a
|118
|Match Game
|ABC
|2.93
|-0.62 (-17.5%)
|119
|I Feel Bad
|NBC
|2.85
|n/a
|120
|AP Bio
|NBC
|2.5
|-1.04 (-29.4%)
|121
|Child Support
|ABC
|2.39
|-1.96 (-45.1%)
|122
|Abby's
|NBC
|2.35
|n/a
|123
|Supernatural
|CW
|2.31
|-0.38 (-14.1%)
|124
|Fox College Football
|Fox
|2.17
|-0.11 (-4.8%)
|125
|Rel
|Fox
|2.13
|n/a
|126
|Supergirl
|CW
|2.08
|-0.91 (-30.4%)
|127
|Mental Samurai
|Fox
|2.07
|n/a
|128
|Riverdale
|CW
|1.96
|-0.49 (-20%)
|129
|NBA Countdown
|ABC
|1.89
|-0.04 (-2.1%)
|130
|Arrow
|CW
|1.86
|-0.29 (-13.5%)
|131
|Roswell, New Mexico
|CW
|1.85
|n/a
|132
|Legacies
|CW
|1.69
|n/a
|133
|Legends of Tomorrow
|CW
|1.68
|-0.79 (-32%)
|134
|Charmed
|CW
|1.62
|n/a
|135
|Black Lightning
|CW
|1.62
|-1.24 (-43.4%)
|136
|The 100
|CW
|1.6
|-0.39 (-19.6%)
|137
|The Alec Baldwin Show
|ABC
|1.52
|n/a
|138
|Jane the Virgin
|CW
|1.35
|+0.12 (+9.8%)
|139
|All American
|CW
|1.06
|n/a
|140
|iZombie
|CW
|1.01
|-0.31 (-23.5%)
|141
|In the Dark
|CW
|0.96
|n/a
|142
|Dynasty
|CW
|0.8
|-0.2 (-20%)
|143
|Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
|CW
|0.57
|-0.23 (-28.8%)
Source: Nielsen, THR research
