TV Ratings: 'All in the Family,' 'Jeffersons' Live Special Scores
ABC's live renditions of classic sitcoms All in the Family and The Jeffersons closed out the season with strong ratings Wednesday night.
The 90-minute special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons, averaged 10.36 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. That's more than double ABC's average viewership for the time period this season and a roughly 50 percent bump in the 18-49 demographic.
Not counting awards shows, the special delivered ABC's largest total audience in the time period since September 2012 and carried the network to its best season-ending Wednesday since 2007.
Follow-up show All About All in the Family and The Jeffersons drew a 1.4 in the 18-49 demo, and the finale of Whiskey Cavalier drew a 0.7 and 3.8 million viewers — its best showing since March 6.
The final night of the September-to-May TV season also brought the finales of all three Chicago shows on NBC. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both held steady week to week at 1.1 in adults 18-49 (and were up over last year's finales), while Chicago PD was off slightly at 0.9.
Two hours of The Amazing Race on CBS averaged a 0.8 in the demo, and the season finale of SEAL Team posted a 0.7, up a tick from a week ago.
Fox got a 0.6 from its second Masterchef Celebrity Family Showdown, followed by a 0.5 for a repeat of 24 Hours to Hell and Back. The CW's My Last Days (currently 0.2) and Jane the Virgin (0.3) may be inflated due to a preemption for baseball in New York City.
ABC's 1.3 average in adults 18-49 topped the network race, beating NBC's 1.0. CBS came in third at 0.8, followed by Fox, 0.6, Telemundo and Univision, 0.4 each, and The CW, 0.2.
