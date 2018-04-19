'Living Biblically' Basically Dead at CBS

The freshman comedy, from exec producer Johnny Galecki, has been pulled from the schedule.

CBS is likely closing the book on Living Biblically.

The network has pulled the freshman comedy, exec produced by Johnny Galecki, after eight episodes. Repeats of The Big Bang Theory will take over the show's Monday time slot for the immediate future. The unaired episodes could return at a later date, likely in the summer and after May sweeps.

Created by Patrick Walsh and based on AJ Jacobs' book The Year of Living Biblically, the multicamera comedy starring Jay R. Ferguson struggled to cut through the clutter since launching in late February. The series bowed to 5 million total viewers, with its April 16 installment netting a series low of 3.5 million.

Living Biblically becomes CBS' latest freshman comedy to get the ax. The network picked up four rookie comedies this season and has effectively canceled three of them — Living Biblically, Me, Myself and I and 9JKL. Only Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon will return for a second season.

