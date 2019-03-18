'In Living Color,' 'Simpsons' Anniversary Events Set for Tribeca

The 18th edition of the annual New York film festival will also feature the world premiere of Nat Geo's Ebola series 'The Hot Zone' and a talk with the 'Mr. Robot' creative team ahead of the premiere of the show's fourth and final season.

The Tribeca Film Festival has revealed its TV lineup ahead of the 2019 edition of the annual New York event, set to run from April 24-May 5.

The 18th Tribeca Film Festival will feature anniversary celebrations of In Living Color, which aired its finale 25 years ago, and The Simpsons, which premiered 30 years ago. The In Living Color event will feature a screening of the series' pilot episode as well as a reunion and conversation about the show's lingering influence with creator and star Keenan Ivory Wayans and stars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, Rosie Perez and David Alan Grier.

The Simpsons event will include a screening of the episodes "Marge vs. the Monorail" and "The Day the Earth Stood Cool" followed by a conversation about the series' pop cultural legacy with executive producers James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman and voice actor Harry Shearer, which will be moderated by the voice of Lisa Simpson, Yeardley Smith.

Tribeca will also host the world premiere of National Geographic's Ebola series The Hot Zone, starring Julianna Margulies, followed by a conversation with Margulies, showrunners and executive producers Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson and the author of the bestselling book on which the series is based, Richard Preston.

And the festival will bid farewell to Mr. Robot with a talk with stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin and creator Sam Esmail ahead of the premiere of the fourth and final season of the USA series.

Other TV series making their world premieres at Tribeca include Amazon Prime's superhero comedy The Boys, executive produced by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg; Netflix's animated comedy series Tuca & Bertie, voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong; the Duplass Brothers' HBO docuseries On Tour With Asperger's Are Us; and HBO's Chenobyl, starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson and screening on the anniversary of the 1986 nuclear disaster.

The festival will also screen the world premieres of the latest seasons of Starz's Vida and Paramount Network's Younger and the A&E feature documentary I Want My MTV.

Additionally, Showtime's four-part docuseries Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men will have its New York premiere as will Sundance TV's comedy State of the Union, written by Nick Hornby and starring Chris O'Dowd and Rosamund Pike.