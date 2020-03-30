TV Ratings: Fox's 'Living Room Concert' Tops 'American Idol' Head-to-Head

Fox got solid returns from its iHeart Living Room Concert for America special on Sunday.

The hourlong fundraiser topped the second hour of American Idol head-to-head and delivered Fox's largest audience of the season in the 9 p.m. slot. Idol, meanwhile, came down slightly week to week, while CBS' 60 Minutes drew more than 10 million viewers for the third consecutive week.

The Living Room Concert, featuring Elton John, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Dave Grohl and others, drew a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.57 million viewers, well above the same-day averages for Bob's Burgers and Family Guy this season (0.8 and 2 million). It edged Idol in the 18-49 demo by a few hundredths of a point in their shared hour.

ABC got a 1.3 in adults 18-49 for the full two-hour broadcast of American Idol, along with 7.27 million viewers. Both figures were off slightly week to week. America's Funniest Home Videos is currently at season highs of 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 6.54 million viewers. The Rookie aired a repeat at 10 p.m.

CBS' 60 Minutes averaged 10.22 million viewers, the most of the night by a wide margin, and a 1.0 in adults 18-49. God Friended Me (6.37 million viewers, 0.6 in 18-49) and NCIS: New Orleans (6.54 million, 0.7) grew their total audiences, and though NCIS: Los Angeles (6.84 million, 0.7) slipped from last week's season highs, it's still ahead of its season average.

At NBC, Good Girls scored a same-day season high in total viewers (1.94 million) and matched its 18-49 high of 0.5 (figures that will at least double with delayed viewing). Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.4 in 18-49, 1.91 million) was steady, and Little Big Shots (0.4, 2.97 million) and The Wall (0.5, 3.07 million) were off a little. The CW aired reruns.

ABC topped primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating. CBS and Fox tied for second at 0.7. NBC and Univision also tied at 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.4 and The CW, 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.