Why Tom Brady Was the "Perfect" Pick for That 'Living With Yourself' Cameo 

When the Netflix sci-fi dramedy introduces Paul Rudd's character, he quickly realizes he has something in common with the New England Patriot.

[This story contains spoilers from the first episode of Netflix's Living With Yourself.]

When Timothy Greenberg was writing the script for what would become Living With Yourself, he included Tom Brady as a visitor to the Top Happy Spa that plays a central role in the Netflix dramedy.

"I wrote it many years ago and then we asked him to do it," Greenberg, who started writing Living With Yourself more than four years ago, tells The Hollywood Reporter of the surprise cameo. "He was in the middle of his football season, so we had to wait for an actual answer — and then of course it extended because he won the Super Bowl so it was an extra six weeks of waiting. But he eventually said yes! Why? I guess he wanted to do something with Paul Rudd. I have no idea. I can’t imagine what motivates a God like Tom Brady."

In the premiere of the sci-fi series, Rudd's starring character Miles visits the Top Happy Spa after a coworker tells him that the people inside can change his life. As the procedure is vaguely explained, the treatment can reconfigure Miles' DNA and turn him into a better version of himself — a more energized Miles 2.0 to be present in the marriage he takes for granted and to take on the job he skates through. Overall, he is promised a better Miles to walk through the world.

With the pitch sounding too good to be true, skepticism takes over when Miles arrives at the nondescript strip-mall spa. That's when a new and improved Tom Brady walks out of the door, quickly eliminating any of Miles' concerns.

"First time?" Brady, playing a fictional version of himself, asks Miles outside the Top Happy Spa.

"Uh huh," Miles replies. "You?"

"Six," answers the reinvigorated New England Patriots star.

As the episode continues to unfold, viewers realize that Brady's six visits means he has given himself the theoretical head-to-toe makeover six times (the number of his Super Bowl titles), leaving the prior and lesser versions of himself dead and buried in the nearby woods. The Brady run-in prompts Miles to go through with the procedure, but he is accidentally cloned and still left alive. Instead of Miles being buried with the others, there are now two versions walking around — Old Miles and New Miles — and Living With Yourself follows the duo as they figure out how to coexist.

For Greenberg, who is a New York Jets fan, and Rudd, who roots for the Kansas City Chiefs, they admit that the Brady cameo at first brought up some complicated feelings. But when getting to know each other on set, they can only praise how candid the star was to the cast and crew as he spoke about the game, coming off his Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams.

"The shoot was a couple of hours and we had a good hour [of downtime] as they were turning around to shoot the other side where we got to talk about football, which was one of the highlights of my life," says Greenberg. "I’m a Jets fan, so I kind of hate him — but he was the best."

Rudd adds to THR, "It was not that long after the Patriots knocked the Chiefs off to go to the Super Bowl. But as a football fan, which I am, it was very exciting. He was really great. And to just spend a little time with somebody who is that good at what they do. And get to know him. It was really cool."

Though they came up with back-up names in case Brady was unavailable, Rudd points out that the NFL star was the best person to represent the Top Happy Spa's mission of creating the perfect human being. And while the joke that Brady has rigged the system of life might have also satisfied any rivalries, most of the online reaction to the cameo has been centered around the scene's similarity to Patriots owner Robert Kraft's high-profile massage parlor scandal, which made headline news only weeks after that Super Bowl LIII win (and shortly before the scene was filmed).

"He’s the perfect example of somebody that really does check every box," says Rudd of the long-in-the-works Brady cameo. "We knew Tom Brady was a long shot and we used to spend time thinking, 'Who else could we go to?' And we had a list we were compiling, but every other person seemed like a second choice because Tom Brady is the perfect person to use as an example."

Living With Yourself is now streaming on Netflix.