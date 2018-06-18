Liz Friedman Inks Overall Deal With Sony TV

She'll board ABC's 'The Good Doctor,' reuniting her with David Shore after the duo worked together on 'House.'

Liz Friedman is reuniting with David Shore.

The veteran writer-producer has signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television Studios and will board Shore's ABC drama The Good Doctor.

Under the multiple-year pact, Friedman will develop new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming outlets and board The Good Doctor as an exec producer. With the assignment, Friedman reunites with Shore, with whom she worked on Fox's House.

"I'm thrilled to be in working with Sony, especially since it means climbing back into trenches with David Shore on The Good Doctor,” Friedman said. “Great show, great showrunner, great opportunity to once again use sarcoidosis in conversation."

This is Friedman's second overall deal and first with Sony TV. She previously was with CBS Television Studios, where she worked on Elementary.

Friedman co-created ABC's short-lived Conviction and co-wrote the pilot for Netflix's breakout hit Orange Is the New Black alongside Jenji Kohan. Her credits include exec producing Netflix's Jessica Jones and serving as a writer and senior producer for nearly the entire runs of House and CBS' Elementary. She's repped by CAA.