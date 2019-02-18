Liz Sarnoff Options 'The Book of M' for TV (Exclusive)

Liz Sarnoff is getting to work for Universal Content Productions.

A few months after signing an overall deal with the NBCUniversal-backed studio, the Lost alum has optioned sci-fi novel The Book of M for television with UCP.

The book — featured in The Hollywood Reporter's Right's Available column — is Peng Shepherd's debut, and has been described as the "next Leftovers." The book explores what happens when a man's shadow suddenly disappears, along with his memories. The inexplicable phenomenon, and the powers that come with it, spread globally.



"I'm extremely excited to be developing The Book of M for television with UCP," Sarnoff told THR. "The book combines everything I love — genre, magic, a great love story, the imminent end of civilization — and gives us an incredible world view and thoroughly diverse characters to see it all through. What's at stake for them is everything — and I'm really looking forward to sharing their stories."



Sarnoff recently shared in the Emmy nomination for best comedy series for HBO's Barry. Her credits include HBO's Deadwood and ABC's Lost as well as Alcatraz, Marco Polo, Happy, The Leftovers, Salem and NYPD Blue. She signed her overall deal with UCP in August. She's with ICM Partners.