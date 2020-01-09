'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Exits Disney+ Revival

Terri Minsky is stepping aside as showrunner of the series.

Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky is stepping away from the show's revival at Disney+.

Minsky is no longer showrunner on the streaming platform's series, which follows the grown-up Lizzie (Hilary Duff) as she navigates adulthood.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

Production on the series, which began in November, has gone on hiatus following Minsky's departure; a new showrunner hasn't been named. The show will follow Lizzie as she turns 30 and navigates life in New York City. With her animated 13-year-old ego by her side, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood, including her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren't always as they seem.

The original Lizzie McGuire ran from 2001-04 on Disney Channel and starred Duff as a middle schooler. The show was a hit for Disney and spawned soundtracks, books, other merchandise and 2003 feature film The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which made $55 million at the worldwide box office.

The revival will feature several other cast members reprising their roles, including Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire) and Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire).

The show got a straight-to-series order in August, with Duff and Rachel Winter joining Minsky as executive producers. Randa Shepard is a co-EP of the show, which comes from Salty Pictures in association with Disney Channel.

Lizzie McGuire is one of more than 15 scripted originals — many of them with ties to pre-existing Disney IP — ordered to series on Disney+, which launched in November. The show doesn't have a premiere date yet.

Variety first reported the news.