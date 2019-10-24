'Lizzie McGuire' Original Stars to Reprise Roles in Disney+ Revival

Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will join original star Hilary Duff in the new series for the streamer.

The Lizzie McGuire Disney+ revival is beginning to take shape.

On Thursday, the streaming service announced that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas would all reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire in the forthcoming series. The trio will reunite with original star Hilary Duff in the forthcoming update. The four original stars reunited Thursday for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the pilot. (See the photo, above.)

Additional casting details, including any other original stars who may participate, has not yet been announced.

Picked up straight to series in August, the sequel will revolve around Lizzie (Duff) as she turns 30 and navigates life in New York City. Here's the official logline: Lizzie seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren't always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."

Original series creator Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner on the live-action scripted comedy. Duff and Rachel Winter will also exec produce. Ranada Shepard will co-exec produce the series, which hails from Salty Pictures.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+. “With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”