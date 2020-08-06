Lizzo Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon

Lizzo is joining forces with Amazon.

The singer, songwriter and actress has signed a first-look deal with the tech giant's Amazon Studios. She Zoom-bombed into the beginning of Amazon's virtual Television Critics Association session Thursday to announce the deal, under which she'll develop television projects for the company's Prime Video streaming platform.

I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world."

Added Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, "Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love."

Lizzo is a three-time Grammy winner whose singles "Good as Hell," "Truth Hurts" and "Juice" and debut album Cuz I Love You all went platinum. She also had a supporting role in the feature film Hustlers.

She joins a lineup of creatives with deals at Amazon that includes Viola Davis, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino and star Rachel Brosnahan, Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sharon Horgan, Daniel Dae Kim and Brad Pitt, among others.