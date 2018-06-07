Lizzy Caplan to Star Opposite Octavia Spencer in Apple's 'Are You Sleeping'

Lizzy Caplan is heading to Apple.

The Masters of Sex alum, who fielded multiple offers this past pilot season, has signed on to co-star in the tech giant's drama Are You Sleeping.

Are You Sleeping offers a glimpse into America's obsession with true-crime podcasts. It challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is put on a public stage.

Emmy-nominated Caplan will play twin sisters Josie and Lanie, whose lives have taken very different paths. The Cloverfield and Mean Girls grad will star opposite Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures, The Shape of Water) in the drama from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife, Justified).

Tramble Spellman penned the script and serves as showrunner. Reese Witherspoon will executive produce alongside her Hello Sunshine partner, Lauren Neustadter, with Chernin Entertainment's Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo overseeing for the recently launched Chernin/Endeavor Content banner. Spencer and Tramble Spellman will also executive produce. Sarah Koenig (Serial) was a consultant on the project during its development but is no longer attached to the series.

