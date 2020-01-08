'Locke & Key': Haunting Trailer for Long-Awaited Netflix Drama Debuts

From exec producer Carlton Cuse, the adaptation of the IDW comic has been in the works for a decade.

The first footage from Locke & Key has arrived.

Netflix on Wednesday released the trailer for its adaptation of the beloved IDW comic from exec producer Carlton Cuse.

The haunting footage offers a look at why Locke & Key has had such a challenging road to the screen. The series, which stars Scandal alum Darby Stanchfield, has been in the works in multiple incarnations at various networks and streamers for a decade. First starting with Fox in 2010, Steven Spielberg and Alex Kurtzman attempted to bring the story of a family who move into their ancestral home after the husband/father's death. The pilot never made it to series despite a glowing reception from tastemakers at San Diego Comic-Con. Universal Pictures picked up rights to Locke & Key and attempted to adapt it as a feature film with Kurtzman again at the helm. That didn't move forward, either.

In 2017, Hulu teamed with Cuse for a pilot that, despite a lot of internal goodwill, was passed over. Netflix swooped in after WME shopped the drama and ordered to series, bringing in a new showrunner and recast multiple roles, bringing in Stanchfield to topline the show. The cast includes Jackson Robert Scott (It), Connor Jessup (American Crime), Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) and Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs). Cuse exec produces alongide co-showrunner Meredith Averill, former Hulu showrunner Aron Eli Coleite, comic author Joe Hill, IDW's Chris Ryall, Lydia Antoni and Ted Adams, Lindsey Springer for Cuse's Genre Arts banner, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

The series debuts its 10-episode season on Feb. 7.





