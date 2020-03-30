'Locke & Key' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill had been prepping another cycle since before the long-gestating drama debuted at the streamer.

Locke & Key's good fortune continues.

Netflix on Monday handed out a second-season renewal to the long-gestating drama series based on the comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The renewal caps a wild, decade-long path to the screen for the beloved IDW comic. Multiple film and TV incarnations had been in the works over the years, with the Netflix take originally set up at Hulu.

"We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators," co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement Monday. "We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story."

"Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn," said Netflix vp originals Brian Wright. "We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill and the entire creative team have in store for season two."

A return date for the series is unclear as TV and film production remains mostly shutdown as the world grapples with the novel coronavirus crisis.

While Netflix, like other streamers, does not release viewership data, Locke currently has a 66 percent and 70 percent rating among viewers and critics, respectively, on aggregate site RottenTomatoes.com.

The Netflix original series is exec produced by Cuse, Averill, Aron Eli Coleite (the former co-showrunner during Locke's time at Hulu), Hill, Chris Ryall, IDW's Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams, (former director) Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, Circle of Confusion's David Alpert and Rick Jacobs, Lindsey Springer, and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck star.

The renewal arrives as Netflix continues to review programming values based on how much another season would resonate with subscribers or if those funds would bring in more signups if it were allocated to other content. The streamer last week canceled global drama Messiah after one season and continues to cancel programming that doesn't immediately resonate after one season. Other recent one-and-dones include Soundtrack and Spinning Out.