'Lodge 49' Canceled After 2 Seasons at AMC

AMC has shut the doors of Lodge 49, canceling the series after two seasons.

The cult dramedy starring Wyatt Russell was a niche performer for the cable network, averaging under 500,000 viewers for its second season (including three days of delayed viewing). That was down a sizable 43 percent from its first season, which aired behind Better Call Saul in 2018.

Season two aired its final episode on Oct. 14. The show, which hails from AMC Studios, may be shopped to other outlets.

"We are so proud to have had Lodge 49 on our air," AMC said Tuesday in a statement. "This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable characters in a world that did not exist anywhere else on television. Thanks to the stellar cast including Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy and Brent Jennings and to our partners in this unique labor of love, Jim Gavin, Peter Ocko and Paul Giamatti for two remarkable seasons that initiated the world into The Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx."

Created by Gavin, Lodge 49 stars Russell as Dud, who's adrift after his father's death and winds up in front of a rundown fraternal lodge in Long Beach, California. After being initiated into the Lynx, Dud finds a world of domestic beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of alchemical mysteries that may or may not put him on the path to recovering the life he lost.

Linda Emond, David Pasquesi, Eric Allan Kramer, Avis-Marie Barnes, Njema Williams and Jimmy Gonzales also star on the series. Gavin executive produces with Ocko (who was the showrunner in season two), Giamatti, Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich.

The cancellation of Lodge 49 follows the planned end of Preacher after four seasons; Into the Badlands and The Son have also bowed out in the past six months. AMC still has the Walking Dead franchise, Better Call Saul, NOS4A2, McMafia and The Terror and shared the second season of Killing Eve with BBC America. The network has the drama Dispatches From Elsewhere, the legal thriller 61st Street (which counts Michael B. Jordan as an exec producer) and a sci-fi romance anthology on tap.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.