Another longtime HBO senior executive is leaving the premium cable network.

President of global distribution Bernadette Aulestia announced her resignation following a 22-year run at the cabler.

Aulestia revealed her decision to step down from her post via an internal note sent company-wide on Monday in which she noted she would remain on for the next few months to help with HBO's transition to new corporate parent AT&T. Her decision to leave comes as AT&T plans to bundle HBO with its other new assets, Turner's basic cable networks TNT, TBS and TruTV in one main package for its upcoming WarnerMeida streaming platform, among other offerings.

Aulestia becomes the latest senior leader to exit the company following AT&T's $85 billion deal to acquire Time Warner. She follows HBO CEO Richard Plepler, who departed last month when former NBC Entertainment president Bob Greenblatt was tapped for a senior position reporting to AT&T CEO John Stankey and overseeing entertainment brands including HBO, TNT and TBS, among others. On Monday, Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara stepped down after a The Hollywood Reporter feature detailed allegations of sexual misconduct by the executive.

"I won't be joining you on this next journey of the new company," Aulestia wrote in a note to HBO employees Friday.

CNBC was the first to report Aulestia's resignation.