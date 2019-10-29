'Looney Tunes' Update, Hanna-Barbera Series Set at HBO Max

The new versions of the classic characters will exist alongside library animated content on the WarnerMedia streaming platform.

Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other classic Looney Tunes characters are getting a new life on HBO Max.

The WarnerMedia streaming platform will also gather a host of Hanna-Barbera characters for a new series called Jellystone, along with a pair of shows from Cartoon Network Studios, as part of its kids and family lineup. They'll live alongside classic Looney Tunes, Merrie Melodies and Hanna-Barbera cartoons on HBO Max.

A live-action/animated hybrid series from Robert Zemeckis is also in the works, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday at the formal unveiling of HBO Max.

"As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we’re re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and TruTV. "These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics."

The series will join a roster of kids and family programming on HBO Max that includes Sesame Street, a set of Adventure Time specials, a Gremlins animated series and Little Ellen from Ellen DeGeneres.

"We are stewards for some of the greatest animated characters of all time," said Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register. "And for every new series with these characters, our starting point is to always focus on what made these characters so beloved in the first place. With Looney Tunes Cartoons and Jellystone, our artists have captured the timeless charm of these characters to create cartoons we know that kids and parents will love watching together."

The new shows are:

Looney Tunes Cartoons, a series of 80 11-minute episodes featuring marquee Looney Tunes characters in gag-driven shorts that include classic storylines adapted for present-day audiences. The series from Warner Bros. Animation is executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Register; the voice cast includes Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen.

Jellystone, which features Hanna-Barbera characters including Yogi Bear, Boo-Boo, Augie Doggie, Doggie Daddy, Jabberjaw, Captain Caveman and a host of others living in the town of Jellystone — where they can't help but make trouble for one another. C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder) executive produces with Register.

The Fungies!, a prehistoric comedy from Stephen Neary (Clarence) and Cartoon Network Studios that centers on Seth, a science-loving student at Fungietown Elementary. In his search for the ultimate scientific adventure, Seth often stirs up trouble for other residents of the town.

Tig 'n Seek, in which 8-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat, Gweeseek, search for the lost items of Wee Gee City. The lighthearted mystery show comes from Myke Chilian (Uncle Grandpa) and Cartoon Network Studios.

Tooned Out, a live action and animated hybrid centered on Mac, who starts seeing cartoon characters in his everyday life. But they're not there just for laughs — they're helping Mac get through a rough patch in his life. Writer Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) executive produces with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine. The show comes from A Stern Talking To Productions and Zemeckis' Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. TV.