'Lord of the Rings': All the Details (So Far) About Amazon's TV Series

This page will be updated as more castings and details about the highly anticipated show are revealed.

Amazon's trip to Middle Earth is coming.

The retail giant and streamer has already spent more than two years clearing the way for its highly anticipated Lord of the Rings live-action TV series.

Picked up in a massive $250 million global rights deal, Amazon expects the TV take on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved franchise to be on the air in 2021, though a formal premiere date has not yet been determined.

The LOTR series could wind up being the first $1 billion TV show once casting, production and VFX are completed. Below, The Hollywood Reporter offers a one-stop guide with all the latest details. Bookmark this page as it will be updated as more information becomes available.

THE DEAL



Announced in November 2017, Amazon landed global TV rights to The Lord of the Rings and handed out a multiple-season commitment to the series, which will be produced in-house at Amazon Studios alongside the Tolkien Estate and Trust, publisher HarperCollins and Warner Bros. Entertainment's New Line Cinema. (The series was technically renewed for a second season, which basically a formality.) Sources estimate Amazon's mega-deal for LOTR is to be for five seasons — plus a potential spinoff. Insiders put the price tag for global rights alone to the series at $250 million and believe once things like budgets, casting and visual effects are factored in, the price tag could hit $1 billion. (Yes, $1 billion for a TV show.)

THE PREMISE



Set in Middle-earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring.

THE CAST

Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) will play a young hero named Beldor.

Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) will play Oren, the central villain in the series.

Markella Kavenagh, an Australian actress whose credits include Picnic at Hanging Rock, is the female lead, playing a character named Tyra. She was the first person cast in the show.

(Note: Amazon has yet to officially confirm any castings on the series.)

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic fantasy novels, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek 4) serve as showrunners on the series. J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is set to direct the first two episodes and will executive produce along with his producing partner Belén Atienza. Writers Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) and Justin Doble (Stranger Things) are also EPs, as are Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire) and former Amazon head of genre Sharon Tal Yguado. Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) is a consulting producer on the series.

TIMELINE

Production on the series is slated to begin in 2020. The series will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production started in September 2019, with production slated to begin in the coming months in Auckland.

PREMIERE DATE

A formal premiere date and timeframe has not been revealed. However, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told The Hollywood Reporter that the "hope" is that Lord of the Rings will be on the air in 2021. As part of the LOTR deal, the show must be in production within two years of the original pact.

WHAT ABOUT PETER JACKSON?

The New Zealand-based man behind the Lord of the Rings feature film trilogy has not signed on to the Amazon TV series. As of June 2018, Salke said Amazon was "in conversations with him that I think are very amicable about how much involvement he wants and what kind. We haven't figured out exactly what that is yet. He may say he is involved or he's not involved. We're still very much in conversation with him about what kind of involvement he would propose."