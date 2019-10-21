4:52pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
'Lord of the Rings' Amazon Series Casts Its Main Villain
Amazon's highly anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series has found its villain.
Game of Thrones grad Joseph Mawle has joined the cast of the scripted drama series, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon declined comment.
Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic fantasy novels, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek 4) serve as showrunners on the drama that is set in Middle-Earth's Second Age, before the events of the author's primary trilogy — The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King.
Mawle is believed to be playing the villain in the straight-to-series drama, named Oren. He joins a cast that also includes Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) and Australian actress Markella Kavenagh.
Deadline first reported the casting.
